GFL Environmental Awarded 2020 Seal Sustainability Award

VAUGHAN, ON, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) (TSX: GFL) ("GFL" or the "Company") today announced that it has been awarded a SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership) 2020 Business Sustainability Award, which celebrates outstanding global leaders in sustainability and their commitment to sustainable business practices.

GFL's Environmental Innovation Program was awarded a SEAL Environmental Initiative Award for excellence in specific environmental and sustainability initiatives. Key criteria for selection include level of investment, innovation and benchmark metrics demonstrating impact and progress toward a sustainable future.

"From our inception, sustainability has been a core value of GFL and integral to our success. We have a long-standing commitment to investing in and developing the increasingly innovative and advanced environmentally-responsible solutions our customers are looking for," said GFL Founder and CEO Patrick Dovigi. "Our corporate purpose is to enable our customers and the communities we serve to be Green For Life. Receiving this award is incredibly significant in recognizing our commitment to sustainability and the positive impact our programs have in creating value for our business, our customers and our communities."

GFL's Environmental Innovation Program consists of two core components: Sustainability Value Initiatives (SVIs) and the Greenlight Innovation Workshop. SVIs represent key strategic actions GFL is taking to optimize sustainable operations, reduce GHG emissions output and satisfy our customers increasing demand for advanced waste and resource management solutions that help them meet their own sustainability goals.

One of GFL's key SVIs is its investment in state-of-the-art Material Recovery Facilities that employ the latest sorting technologies, including infra-red optical sorters and AI robotics, to optimize resource recovery and end-product purity. The Greenlight Innovation Workshop gathers GFL employees from diverse service lines to share original ideas and develop operational solutions that support future SVIs. For participating employees, it's an opportunity to use their valuable knowledge and expertise to help inform GFL's future sustainability initiatives.

"Sustainability is at the core of BC Partners' investing" said Paolo Notarnicola, Partner at BC Partners. "The SEAL award GFL won is a testimony to our commitment to sustainable practices across our portfolio. A huge thank you to our associates at GFL whose continuous efforts to promote green practices make a difference in our communities every day. We are extremely proud of our continued partnership."

"At Ontario Teachers', our approach to investing is rooted in sustainability and is embedded in the way we do business." said Blake Sumler, Managing Director, Diversified Industrials and Business Services at Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan. "We believe this award is a well-deserved recognition and should be celebrated by the entire GFL team."

More information on GFL's Environmental Innovation Program and our sustainability strategy can be found in our 2019 Sustainability Report at gflenv.com/sustainability.

About GFL Environmental

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States. Across its organization, GFL has a workforce of more than 15,000 employees.

