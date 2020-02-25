GFL Environmental Inc. Announces Launch of its Initial Public Offering and Concurrent Offering of Tangible Equity Units

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - GFL Environmental Inc. (" GFL ") today announced the launch of its initial public offering of 73,170,733 subordinate voting shares and its concurrent offering of 14,000,000 tangible equity units (" Units "), with a stated amount of US$50.00 (or C$66.67) per Unit, in each case, pursuant to a registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and an amended and restated preliminary base PREP prospectus filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada (the " Canadian Regulators "). The initial public offering price for the subordinate voting shares is expected to be between US$20.00 and US$21.00 (or C$26.66 and $28.00) per share.

GFL expects to grant the underwriters in the subordinate voting share offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 10,975,609 subordinate voting shares to cover over-allotments, if any. GFL also expects to grant the underwriters in the Unit offering a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,100,000 Units to cover over-allotments, if any.

The subordinate voting shares have been approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "GFL" and have been conditionally approved for listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "GFL". GFL has applied to list the Units on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "GFLU", subject to satisfaction of minimum listing standards with respect to the Units.

GFL intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to redeem all of its outstanding 5.625% senior notes due 2022, all of its 5.375% senior notes due 2023, US$270.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.000% senior notes due 2026 and US$240.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 8.500% senior notes due 2027, to pay related fees, premiums and accrued and unpaid interest on such notes and to repay indebtedness outstanding under its credit agreements. Any remaining net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions.

J.P. Morgan, BMO Capital Markets, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, RBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Barclays, BC Partners, Raymond James, Stifel and TD Securities Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. BofA Securities, CIBC Capital Markets, HSBC and National Bank Financial Inc. are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

A registration statement, including separate prospectuses, which is preliminary and subject to completion, relating to these securities has been filed on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC ") but has not yet become effective. Each preliminary base PREP prospectus contains important information relating to the subordinate voting shares, or the Units, as applicable, and is still subject to completion or amendment. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective and a receipt for the final base PREP prospectuses has been issued by the Canadian Regulators, and, even then, the securities may only be sold pursuant to the registration statement and final prospectuses and final base PREP prospectuses, as applicable.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Canadian dollar denominated amounts referred to in this release are calculated based upon an exchange rate of US$1.00 = C$1.333.

About GFL

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities across Canada and in 23 states in the United States. Across its organization, GFL has a workforce of more than 11,500 employees and provides its broad range of environmental services to more than 135,000 commercial and industrial customers and its solid waste collection services to more than 4 million households.

Forward Looking Statements

This release includes certain disclosures which contain "forward-looking statements." You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "believes" and "expects." Forward-looking statements are based on GFL's current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements are related to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in GFL's registration statement on Form F-1 and amended and restated preliminary base PREP prospectuses, in each case, as amended from time to time, under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. GFL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

