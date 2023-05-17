GFL Environmental Inc. Announces Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VAUGHAN, ON, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) (TSX: GFL) ("GFL" or the "Company") announced the voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders held today virtually via live audio webcast.

Shareholders of the Company voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of each of the director nominees as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

(a)  Patrick Dovigi

(b)  Dino Chiesa

(c)  Violet Konkle

(d)  Sandra Levy

(e)  Jessica McDonald

(f)  Arun Nayar

(g)  Paolo Notarnicola

(h)  Ven Poole

(i)  Blake Sumler

(j)  Raymond Svider

457,984,094 (96.16%)

447,756,026 (94.01%)

475,930,793 (99.93%)

476,236,297 (99.99%)

449,416,342 (94.36%)

447,093,958 (93.87%)

398,954,610 (83.77%)

475,865,350 (99.91%)

475,866,913 (99.91%)

416,985,745 (87.55%)

18,288,824 (3.84%)

28,516,892 (5.99%)

342,125 (0.07%)

36,621 (0.01%)

26,856,576 (5.64%)

29,178,960 (6.13%)

77,318,308 (16.23%)

407,568 (0.09%)

406,005 (0.09%)

59,287,173 (12.45%)


Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

About GFL

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of solid waste management, liquid waste management and soil remediation services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in more than half of the U.S. states. Across its organization, GFL has a workforce of more than 20,000 employees.

