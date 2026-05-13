GFL Environmental Inc. Announces Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

News provided byGFL Environmental Inc.
May 13, 2026, 16:50 ET
MIAMI BEACH, FL, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) (TSX: GFL) ("GFL" or the "Company") announced the voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders held today virtually via live audio webcast.
Shareholders of the Company voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of each of the director nominees as follows:
|
Name of Nominee
|
Votes FOR
|
%
|
Votes WITHHELD
|
%
|
(a) Patrick Dovigi
|
386,962,772
|
94.37 %
|
23,082,651
|
5.63 %
|
(b) Dino Chiesa
|
290,459,529
|
70.84 %
|
119,585,894
|
29.16 %
|
(c) Violet Konkle
|
399,051,297
|
97.32 %
|
10,994,126
|
2.68 %
|
(d) Sandra Levy
|
292,568,479
|
71.35 %
|
117,476,944
|
28.65 %
|
(e) Jessica McDonald
|
292,565,354
|
71.35 %
|
117,480,069
|
28.65 %
|
(f) Arun Nayar
|
292,562,945
|
71.35 %
|
117,482,478
|
28.65 %
|
(g) Paolo Notarnicola
|
274,887,295
|
67.04 %
|
135,158,128
|
32.96 %
|
(h) Ven Poole
|
399,025,381
|
97.31 %
|
11,020,041
|
2.69 %
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.
About GFL
GFL is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing comprehensive solid waste management services from its platform of facilities throughout Canada and 18 U.S. states. GFL has a workforce of more than 15,000 employees across its organization.
For more information:
Patrick Dovigi
+1 905 326-0101
[email protected]
SOURCE GFL Environmental Inc.
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