GFL Environmental Inc. Announces Results from Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VAUGHAN, ON, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) (TSX: GFL) ("GFL" or the "Company") announced the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held today virtually via live audio webcast.

Shareholders of the Company voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of each of the director nominees as follows:

Name of Nominee

Votes FOR

%

Votes WITHHELD

% (a) Patrick Dovigi

407,007,792

93.58 %

27,906,369

6.42 % (b) Dino Chiesa

343,383,470

78.95 %

91,530,691

21.05 % (c) Violet Konkle

433,618,828

99.70 %

1,295,334

0.30 % (d) Sandra Levy

392,216,413

90.18 %

42,697,749

9.82 % (e) Jessica McDonald

344,169,128

79.13 %

90,745,034

20.87 % (f) Arun Nayar

340,933,179

78.39 %

93,980,982

21.61 % (g) Paolo Notarnicola

338,118,804

77.74 %

96,795,357

22.26 % (h) Ven Poole

433,243,674

99.62 %

1,670,488

0.38 % (i) Blake Sumler

433,259,505

99.62 %

1,654,656

0.38 % (j) Raymond Svider

433,183,831

99.60 %

1,730,330

0.40 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

About GFL

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of solid waste management, liquid waste management and soil remediation services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in more than half of the U.S. states. Across its organization, GFL has a workforce of more than 20,000 employees.

