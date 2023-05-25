GFL Environmental Inc. Awarded 2023 SEAL Business Sustainability Award

News provided by

GFL Environmental Inc.

25 May, 2023, 06:45 ET

VAUGHAN, ON, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) (TSX: GFL) ("GFL" or the "Company") today announced that it has been awarded a SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership) 2023 Business Sustainability Award.

GFL was awarded a SEAL Environmental Initiative Award for its renewable natural gas initiative at several of its landfills. The Environmental Initiative Award recognizes individual programs that demonstrate leadership and commitment to a sustainable future. Key selection criteria included demonstrating environmental impact, innovation and level of investment.

"We formed GFL Renewables in 2021 to be our platform for accelerating the development of renewable energy projects with a focus on renewable natural gas at our landfills. By doing so, we are supporting both our internal sustainability goals as well as a global low carbon energy transition by reducing greenhouse gas emissions from our landfills and through the use of RNG to replace virgin fuel applications," said Patrick Dovigi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GFL. "We are honored to receive the SEAL Environmental Initiative Award in recognition of our efforts to be a circular economy and climate leader in the environmental services industry."

GFL is scheduled to bring three RNG projects online in the second half of 2023 with additional renewable energy projects expected to come online in 2024 and 2025. The landfill gas to energy projects will help GFL achieve our key sustainability goals of decreasing our scope 1 and 2 emissions by 15%, doubling our beneficial use of biogas and increasing our use of RNG to power our CNG fleet in the United States.

More information on our Sustainability Action Plan can be found in our 2021 Sustainability Report at www.gflenv.com/sustainability.

About GFL

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of solid waste management, liquid waste management and soil remediation services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in more than half of the U.S. states. Across its organization, GFL has a workforce of more than 20,000 employees.

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws, respectively. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts nor assurances of future performance but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Forward-looking information is based on our opinions, estimates and assumptions that we considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such information is stated and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those indicated by the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of GFL's annual information form for the 2022 fiscal year filed on Form 40-F and GFL's other periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada. GFL undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

For more information:
Patrick Dovigi
+1 905-326-0101
[email protected]

SOURCE GFL Environmental Inc.

