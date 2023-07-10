GFL Environmental Inc. Recognized as one of Canada's Best 50 Corporate Citizens by Corporate Knights

VAUGHAN, ON, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) (TSX: GFL) ("GFL" or the "Company") today announced that it has been named one of Canada's Best 50 Corporate Citizens by Corporate Knights.

"We are honored to be named to the Best 50 Corporate Citizens list in recognition of our ESG achievements," said Patrick Dovigi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GFL. "Since our inception, sustainability has been central to our strategy, and we reaffirmed that commitment in 2022 with the publishing of our 2021 Sustainability Report and establishment of our Sustainability Action Plan," Mr. Dovigi concluded.

The Best 50 Corporate Citizens are identified from among Canadian corporations with at least $1 billion in annual revenues, across all company types and sectors. Each is evaluated on a set of environmental, social and governance performance indicators. Further information on the 2023 Best 50 Corporate Citizens is available at www.corporateknights.com/rankings/best-50-rankings/2023-best-50-rankings/ .

GFL's 2021 Sustainability Report is available at www.gflenv.com/sustainability .

About GFL

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of solid waste management, liquid waste management and soil remediation services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in more than half of the U.S. states. Across its organization, GFL has a workforce of more than 20,000 employees.

