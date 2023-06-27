GFL Environmental Inc. Sets Date for Q2 2023 Earnings Release

VAUGHAN, ON, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) (TSX: GFL) ("GFL" or the "Company") today announced that it will release its 2023 second quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday July 26, 2023 and will host an investor conference call related to this release on Thursday July 27, 2023 at 8:30 am Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed by logging onto the Company's Investors page at investors.gflenv.com or by clicking here or listeners may access the call toll-free by dialing 1-888-575-5163 approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The Company encourages participants who will be dialing in to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://emportal.ink/446g9bB. Callers who pre-register will be given a PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator on the day of the call.

About GFL

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of solid waste management, liquid waste management and soil remediation services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in more than half of the U.S. states. Across its organization, GFL has a workforce of more than 20,000 employees.

