GFL Environmental Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Organic revenue growth of 14.6% results in revenue of $1,799.1 million , increase of 28.4%

Solid Waste price of 12.6%, highest in company history

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $440.5 million , increase of 24.3%; Net loss from continuing operations of $217.8 million ; Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations 1 of $28.7 million

Adjusted Cash Flows from Operating Activities 1 of $209.6 million ; cash flows from operating activities of $192.5 million ; Adjusted Free Cash Flow 1 of $(54.8) million

Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations 1 of $0.08 ; Loss per share from continuing operations of $(0.66)

Completed acquisitions generating approximately $45 million 2 in annualized revenue

VAUGHAN, ON, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) (TSX: GFL) ("GFL", "we" or "our") today announced its results for the first quarter of 2023.

"I am extremely proud of the hard work and commitment of our over 20,000 employees, as we had yet another exceptional start to the year," said Patrick Dovigi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GFL. "Our strong execution once again resulted in our achievement of double digit, industry leading revenue growth in the quarter, including our highest to date Solid Waste core pricing increase of 12.6%, continued volume growth and outperformance from acquisitions. We also grew Adjusted EBITDA1 by 24.3% and demonstrated the effectiveness of our pricing and efficiency initiatives to counteract continuing inflationary cost pressures, resulting in organic Adjusted EBITDA margin1 expansion of 190 basis points, excluding the impact of fuel and commodity prices. We remain highly confident that these initiatives will drive significant margin expansion over the balance of 2023."

"We continue to focus on the rationalization of our portfolio of assets in order to maximize return on invested capital. Since we reported our year end results, we entered into definitive agreements to sell the previously identified three non-core distinct U.S. Solid Waste regions that we acquired as part of several recent larger acquisitions. These divestitures will result in gross proceeds of approximately $1.6 billion relative to approximately $1.5 billion at announcement, the net proceeds of which will reduce Net Leverage1 to below 4.0x by the end of the year, positioning us for sustainable industry leading free cash flow per share growth over the mid-term. The transactions are expected to close in the coming months and be completed before the end of the third quarter."

Mr. Dovigi added, "This year we have continued to make significant advancements on our ESG commitments. Today, we welcome Sandra Levy to our Board of Directors, as our ninth independent director. Sandra is the current Chief People & Culture Officer at the Canadian Olympic Committee and serves on the board of trustees and chair of the governance committee of SIR Royalty Income Fund. Sandra's broad experience as a lawyer, HR professional and an Olympian allows her to bring unique perspectives to GFL."

Mr. Dovigi concluded, "Our success in the first quarter sets us up for a strong 2023. Our financial performance exceeded our internal expectations across every key metric and we are on track to finalize the divestitures faster and for considerably more proceeds than we originally anticipated. We could not ask for a better start to the year and we continue to see upside opportunities ahead of us. With the strength of our first quarter results, we are well on track to meet or exceed the high end of our full year guidance range and expect to provide a guidance update for our base business when we report our second quarter results."

First Quarter Results

Revenue increased by 28.4% to $1,799.1 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the first quarter of 2022.

in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the first quarter of 2022. Solid Waste revenue of $1,482.2 million , including organic growth of 12.5% driven predominantly by core pricing and surcharge increases and higher volumes across our collection and post collection operations.

, including organic growth of 12.5% driven predominantly by core pricing and surcharge increases and higher volumes across our collection and post collection operations.

Environmental Services revenue of $316.9 million , including organic growth of 25.4% driven by the strength of industrial collection and processing activity at our facilities and by core pricing and surcharge increases.

, including organic growth of 25.4% driven by the strength of industrial collection and processing activity at our facilities and by core pricing and surcharge increases. Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased by 24.3% to $440.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA margin 1 was 24.5% in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 25.3% in the first quarter of 2022. Solid Waste Adjusted EBITDA margin 1 was 29.5% in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 29.9% in the first quarter of 2022.

increased by 24.3% to in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 24.5% in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 25.3% in the first quarter of 2022. Solid Waste Adjusted EBITDA margin was 29.5% in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 29.9% in the first quarter of 2022. Net loss from continuing operations was $217.8 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to net income from continuing operations of $137.0 million in the first quarter of 2022.

in the first quarter of 2023, compared to net income from continuing operations of in the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted Free Cash Flow1 was $(54.8) million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $118.6 million in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease of $173.4 million was inclusive of $155.6 million of incremental net capex and $64.8 million incremental cash interest paid, both of which were primarily the result of timing differences.

______________________ (1) A non-IFRS measure; see accompanying Non-IFRS Reconciliation Schedule; see "Non-IFRS Measures" for an explanation of the composition of non-IFRS measures. (2) Includes the expected contribution of acquisitions completed in 2023 (other than contribution from 2023 acquisitions previously reflected in the Company's 2023 full year guidance provided on February 21, 2023).



Q1 2023 Earnings Call

About GFL

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of solid waste management, liquid waste management and soil remediation services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in more than half of the U.S. states. Across its organization, GFL has a workforce of more than 20,000 employees.

For more information, visit the GFL web site at gflenv.com . To subscribe for investor email alerts please visit investors.gflenv.com or click here .

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws, respectively. Forward-looking information includes all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts and may relate to our future outlook, financial guidance and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding our financial performance, financial condition or results, business strategy, growth strategies, budgets, operations and services. Particularly, statements regarding our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which we operate is forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "outlook", "forecasts", "projection", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes", or "potential" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved", although not all forward-looking information includes those words or phrases. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections, guidance, potential or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts nor assurances of future performance but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances.

Forward-looking information is based on our opinions, estimates and assumptions that we considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such information is stated, is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to certain assumptions set out herein; our ability to obtain and maintain existing financing on acceptable terms; our ability to source and execute on acquisitions on terms acceptable to us; our ability to find purchasers for non-core assets on terms acceptable to us; currency exchange and interest rates; commodity price fluctuations; our ability to implement price increases and surcharges; changes in waste volumes; labour, supply chain and transportation constraints; inflationary cost pressures; our ability to maintain a favourable working capital position; the impact of competition; the changes and trends in our industry or the global economy; changes in laws, rules, regulations, and global standards; and the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including variants, and its impact on the economy, the North American financial markets, our operations, our M&A pipeline and our financial results. Other important factors that could materially affect our forward-looking information can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of GFL's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2022 and GFL's other periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these risks carefully in evaluating our forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. There can be no assurance that the underlying opinions, estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Although we have attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors not currently known to us or that we currently believe are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The forward-looking information contained in this release represents our expectations as of the date of this release (or as the date it is otherwise stated to be made), and is subject to change after such date. However, we disclaim any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable U.S. or Canadian securities laws. The purpose of disclosing our financial outlook set out in this release is to provide investors with more information concerning the financial impact of our business initiatives and growth strategies.

Non-IFRS Measures

This release makes reference to certain non-IFRS measures. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. Rather, these non-IFRS measures are used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. We also believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Our management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts and to determine components of management compensation.

EBITDA represents, for the applicable period, net income (loss) from continuing operations plus (a) interest and other finance costs, plus (b) depreciation and amortization of property and equipment, landfill assets and intangible assets, less (c) the provision (recovery) for income taxes, in each case to the extent deducted or added to/from net income (loss) from continuing operations. We present EBITDA to assist readers in understanding the mathematical development of Adjusted EBITDA. Management does not use EBITDA as a financial performance metric.

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure used by management and other users of our financial statements including our lenders and investors, to assess the financial performance of our business without regard to financing methods or capital structure. Adjusted EBITDA is also a key metric that management uses prior to execution of any strategic investing or financing opportunity. For example, management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure in determining the value of acquisitions, expansion opportunities and dispositions. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is utilized by financial institutions to measure borrowing capacity. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adding and deducting, as applicable from EBITDA, certain expenses, costs, charges or benefits incurred in such period which in management's view are either not indicative of underlying business performance or impact the ability to assess the operating performance of our business, including: (a) (gain) loss on foreign exchange, (b) (gain) loss on sale of property and equipment, (c) mark-to-market (gain) loss on Purchase Contracts, (d) share of net income (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method, (e) share-based payments, (f) gain (loss) on divestiture, (g) transaction costs and (h) acquisition, rebranding and other integration costs (included in cost of sales related to acquisition activity). We use Adjusted EBITDA to facilitate a comparison of our operating performance on a consistent basis reflecting factors and trends affecting our business. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, we added back our share of net loss of investments accounted for using the equity method. As we continue to grow our business, we may be faced with new events or circumstances that are not indicative of our underlying business performance or that impact the ability to assess our operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Management and other users of our financial statements including our lenders and investors use Adjusted EBITDA margin to facilitate a comparison of the operating performance of each of our operating segments on a consistent basis reflecting factors and trends affecting our business.

Acquisition EBITDA represents, for the applicable period, management's estimates of the annual Adjusted EBITDA of an acquired business, based on its most recently available historical financial information at the time of acquisition, as adjusted to give effect to (a) the elimination of expenses related to the prior owners and certain other costs and expenses that are not indicative of the underlying business performance, if any, as if such business had been acquired on the first day of such period ("Acquisition EBITDA Adjustments") and (b) contract and acquisition annualization for contracts entered into and acquisitions completed by such acquired business prior to our acquisition. Further adjustments are made to such annual Adjusted EBITDA to reflect estimated operating cost savings and synergies, if any, anticipated to be realized upon acquisition 4 and integration of the business into our operations. We use Acquisition EBITDA for the acquired businesses to adjust our Adjusted EBITDA to include a proportional amount of the Acquisition EBITDA of the acquired businesses based upon the respective number of months of operation for such period prior to the date of our acquisition of each such business.

Adjusted Cash Flows from Operating Activities represents cash flows from operating activities adjusted for (a) operating cash flows from discontinued operations, (b) transaction costs, (c) acquisition, rebranding and other integration costs, (d) M&A related net working capital investment and (e) cash interest paid on TEUs. Adjusted Cash Flows from Operating Activities is a supplemental measure used by investors as a valuation and liquidity measure in our industry. Adjusted Cash Flows from Operating Activities is a supplemental measure used by management to evaluate and monitor liquidity and the ongoing financial performance of GFL.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow represents Adjusted Cash Flows from Operating Activities adjusted for (a) proceeds from asset divestitures, (b) proceeds on disposal of assets, (c) purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets and (d) investment in joint ventures and associates. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets excludes those by GFL's Infrastructure services division ("GFL Infrastructure"). Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a supplemental measure used by investors as a valuation and liquidity measure in our industry. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a supplemental measure used by management to evaluate and monitor liquidity and the ongoing financial performance of GFL.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) from continuing operations represents net income (loss) for continuing operations adjusted for (a) amortization of intangible assets, (b) ARO discount rate depreciation adjustment, (c) incremental depreciation of property and equipment due to recapitalization, (d) amortization of deferred financing costs, (e) (gain) loss on foreign exchange, (f) mark-to-market (gain) loss on Purchase Contracts, (g) share of net income (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method, (h) gain (loss) on divestiture, (i) transaction costs, (j) acquisition, rebranding and other integration costs, (k) TEU amortization expense and (l) the tax impact of the forgoing. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, we added back our share of net loss of investments accounted for using the equity method. Adjusted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations is defined as Adjusted Net Income (Loss) from continuing operations divided by the weighted average shares in the period. We believe that Adjusted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations provides a meaningful comparison of current results to prior periods' results by excluding items that GFL does not believe reflect its fundamental business performance.

Net Leverage is a supplemental measure used by management to evaluate borrowing capacity and capital allocation strategies. Net Leverage is equal to our total long-term debt, as adjusted for fair value, deferred financings and other adjustments and reduced by our cash, divided by Run-Rate EBITDA.

Run-Rate EBITDA represents Adjusted EBITDA for the applicable period as adjusted to give effect to management's estimates of (a) Acquisition EBITDA Adjustments (as defined above) and (b) the impact of annualization of certain new municipal and disposal contracts and cost savings initiatives, entered into, commenced or implemented, as applicable, in such period, as if such contracts or costs savings initiatives had been entered into, commenced or implemented, as applicable, on the first day of such period. Run-Rate EBITDA has not been adjusted to take into account the impact of the cancellation of contracts and cost increases associated with these contracts. These adjustments reflect monthly allocations of Acquisition EBITDA for the acquired businesses based on straight line proration. As a result, these estimates do not take into account the seasonality of a particular acquired business. While we do not believe the seasonality of any one acquired business is material when aggregated with other acquired businesses, the estimates may result in a higher or lower adjustment to our Run-Rate EBITDA than would have resulted had we adjusted for the actual results of each of the acquired businesses for the period prior to our acquisition. We primarily use Run-Rate EBITDA to show how GFL would have performed if each of the interim acquisitions had been consummated at the start of the period as well as to show the impact of the annualization of certain new municipal and disposal contracts and cost savings initiatives. We also believe that Run-Rate EBITDA is useful to investors and creditors to monitor and evaluate our borrowing capacity and compliance with certain of our debt covenants. Run-Rate EBITDA as presented herein is calculated in accordance with the terms of our revolving credit agreement.

All references to "$" in this press release are to Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

GFL Environmental Inc.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(In millions of dollars except per share amounts)





Three months ended March 31,

2023

2022 Revenue

$ 1,799.1

$ 1,401.4 Expenses







Cost of sales

1,554.6

1,265.6 Selling, general and administrative expenses

214.5

162.7 Interest and other finance costs

164.7

99.7 Loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment

0.1

(1.8) Loss (gain) on foreign exchange

5.3

(58.6) Mark-to-market loss (gain) on Purchase Contracts

104.3

(174.9) Gain on divestiture

(5.5)

(6.5)



2,038.0

1,286.2 Share of net loss of investments accounted for using the equity method

(21.0)

— (Loss) earnings before income taxes

(259.9)

115.2 Current income tax expense

7.2

6.9 Deferred tax recovery

(49.3)

(28.7) Income tax recovery

(42.1)

(21.8) Net (loss) income from continuing operations

(217.8)

137.0 Net loss from discontinued operations

—

(109.6) Net (loss) income

(217.8)

27.4 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

1.6

— Net (loss) income attributable to GFL Environmental Inc.

(219.4)

27.4









Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net loss







Currency translation adjustment

(5.5)

(91.4) Fair value movements on cash flow hedges, net of tax

7.4

(22.4) Other comprehensive income (loss) from continuing operations

1.9

(113.8) Comprehensive (loss) income from continuing operations

(215.9)

23.2 Comprehensive loss from discontinued operations

—

(109.6) Total comprehensive loss

(215.9)

(86.4) Less: Total comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

1.5

— Total comprehensive loss attributable to GFL Environmental Inc.

$ (217.4)

$ (86.4)









Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share







Continuing operations

$ (0.66)

$ 0.32 Discontinued operations

—

(0.30) Total operations

$ (0.66)

$ 0.02









Weighted and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding(2)

369,176,174

364,035,921 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding(2)

369,176,174

366,549,527





(1) Basic and diluted loss per share is calculated on net loss adjusted for amounts attributable to preferred shareholders. Refer to Note 10 in our Interim Financial Statements. (2) Basic and diluted loss per share includes the minimum conversion of TEUs into subordinate voting shares, which represented 25,659,880 subordinate voting shares as at March 31, 2022.



GFL Environmental Inc.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(In millions of dollars)





March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Assets







Cash

$ 73.0

$ 82.1 Trade and other receivables, net

1,021.6

1,118.1 Prepaid expenses and other assets

202.4

182.9 Assets held for sale

1,021.6

— Current assets

2,318.6

1,383.1









Property and equipment, net

6,401.1

6,540.3 Intangible assets, net

3,125.8

3,245.0 Investments accounted for using the equity method

310.2

326.6 Other long-term assets

71.2

90.2 Goodwill

7,603.3

8,182.4 Non-current assets

17,511.6

18,384.5 Total assets

19,830.2

19,767.6









Liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

1,380.0

1,557.7 Income taxes payable

4.9

— Long-term debt

17.4

17.9 Lease obligations

53.4

51.5 Due to related party

5.8

9.3 Tangible equity units

—

1,024.9 Landfill closure and post-closure obligations

33.5

30.8 Liabilities held for sale

54.5

— Current liabilities

1,549.5

2,692.1









Long-term debt

9,554.7

9,248.9 Lease obligations

324.9

327.3 Other long-term liabilities

43.1

47.5 Due to related party

5.8

8.7 Deferred income tax liabilities

541.7

582.6 Landfill closure and post-closure obligations

854.9

816.4 Non-current liabilities

11,325.1

11,031.4 Total liabilities

12,874.6

13,723.5









Shareholders' equity







Share capital

9,754.1

8,640.3 Contributed surplus

120.7

109.6 Deficit

(3,068.0)

(2,843.0) Accumulated other comprehensive income

132.3

130.3 Total GFL Environmental Inc.'s shareholders' equity

6,939.1

6,037.2 Non-controlling interests

16.5

6.9 Total shareholders' equity

6,955.6

6,044.1 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 19,830.2

$ 19,767.6



GFL Environmental Inc.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In millions of dollars)





Three months ended March 31,



2023

2022 Operating activities







Net (loss) income

$ (217.8)

$ 27.4 Adjustments for non-cash items







Depreciation of property and equipment

239.8

231.7 Amortization of intangible assets

138.8

125.7 Share of net loss of investments accounted for using the equity method

21.0

— Gain on divestiture

(5.5)

(6.5) Impairment related to discontinued operations

—

109.8 Interest and other finance costs

164.7

103.2 Share-based payments

15.0

13.5 Loss on unrealized foreign exchange on long-term debt and TEUs

6.1

(58.7) Loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment

0.1

(1.8) Mark-to-market loss (gain) on Purchase Contracts

104.3

(174.9) Current income tax expense

7.2

7.0 Deferred tax recovery

(49.3)

(30.6) Interest paid in cash on Amortizing Notes component of TEUs

(0.2)

(0.7) Interest paid in cash, excluding interest paid on Amortizing Notes

(161.0)

(96.2) Income taxes paid in cash, net

(2.0)

(0.4) Changes in non-cash working capital items

(65.8)

(69.6) Landfill closure and post-closure expenditures

(2.9)

(2.9)



192.5

176.0 Investing activities







Proceeds on disposal of assets

13.2

91.9 Purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets

(272.9)

(203.2) Investment in joint ventures and associates

(4.7)

(12.2) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(217.3)

(67.1)



(481.7)

(190.6) Financing activities







Repayment of lease obligations

(17.8)

(16.6) Issuance of long-term debt

877.8

238.5 Repayment of long-term debt

(554.3)

(166.9) Proceeds from termination of hedged arrangements

17.3

— Payment of contingent purchase consideration and holdbacks

(2.5)

(10.2) Repayment of Amortizing Notes

(15.7)

(14.0) Dividends issued and paid

(5.6)

(4.7) Payment of financing costs

(14.1)

(0.1) Repayment of loan to related party

(6.4)

(6.4) Contribution from non-controlling interest

8.1

—



286.8

19.6









(Decrease) increase in cash

(2.4)

5.0 Changes due to foreign exchange revaluation of cash

(6.7)

(6.1) Cash, beginning of period

82.1

190.4 Cash, end of period

$ 73.0

$ 189.3



SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

You should read the following information in conjunction with our audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as our unaudited Interim Financial Statements and notes thereto for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Revenue Growth

The following table summarizes the revenue growth in our segments for the period indicated:





Three months ended March 31, 2023



Contribution from Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Foreign Exchange

Total Revenue Growth Solid Waste















Canada

5.0 %

11.0 %

— %

15.9 % USA

10.6

13.2

7.6

31.4 Solid Waste

8.9

12.5

5.3

26.7 Environmental Services

9.7

25.4

1.8

36.8 Total

9.0 %

14.6 %

4.7 %

28.4 %



Detail of Solid Waste Organic Growth

The following table summarizes the components of our Solid Waste organic growth for the period indicated:









Three months ended March 31, 2023 Price





12.6 % Surcharges





0.5 Volume





0.7 Commodity price





(1.4) Total Solid Waste organic growth





12.5 %

Operating Segment Results

The following table summarizes our operating segment results for the periods indicated:





Three months ended March 31, 2023

Three months ended March 31, 2022 ($ millions)

Revenue

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

Adjusted

EBITDA

Margin(2)

Revenue

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

Adjusted

EBITDA

Margin(2) Solid Waste























Canada

$ 412.5

$ 101.5

24.6 %

$ 355.7

$ 93.7

26.3 % USA

1,069.7

335.5

31.4

814.0

256.0

31.4 Solid Waste

1,482.2

437.0

29.5

1,169.7

349.7

29.9 Environmental Services

316.9

60.7

19.2

231.7

46.4

20.0 Corporate

—

(57.2)

—

—

(41.7)

— Total

$ 1,799.1

$ 440.5

24.5 %

$ 1,401.4

$ 354.4

25.3 %



(1) A non-IFRS measure; see accompanying Non-IFRS Reconciliation Schedule; see "Non-IFRS Measures" for an explanation of the composition of non-IFRS measures. (2) See "Non-IFRS Measures" for an explanation of the composition of non-IFRS measures.



Net Leverage

The following table presents the calculation of Net Leverage as at the dates indicated:

($ millions)

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Total long-term debt, net of derivative asset(1)

$ 9,533.6

$ 9,208.5 Deferred finance costs and other adjustments

(36.0)

(43.5) Total long-term debt excluding deferred finance costs and other adjustments

$ 9,569.6

$ 9,252.0 Less: cash

(73.0)

(82.1)



9,496.6

9,169.9









Trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA(2)

1,806.9

1,720.8 Acquisition EBITDA Adjustments(3)

102.5

106.0 Run-Rate EBITDA(3)

$ 1,909.4

$ 1,826.8









Net Leverage(2)

4.97x

5.02x





(1) Total long-term debt includes derivative asset reclassified for financial statement presentation purposes to other long-term assets, refer to Note 7 in our audited consolidated financial statements. (2) A non-IFRS measure; see accompanying Non-IFRS Reconciliation Schedule; see "Non-IFRS Measures" for an explanation of the composition of non-IFRS measures. (3) See "Non-IFRS Measures" for an explanation of the composition of non-IFRS measures and ratios.



Shares Outstanding

The following table presents the total shares outstanding as at the date indicated:





March 31, 2023 Subordinate voting shares

357,340,187 Multiple voting shares

11,812,964 Basic shares outstanding

369,153,151 Effect of dilutive instruments

4,941,223 Series A Preferred Shares (as converted)

28,331,407 Series B Preferred Shares (as converted)

7,377,978 Diluted shares outstanding

409,803,759

NON-IFRS RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE

Adjusted EBITDA

The following table provides a reconciliation of our net (loss) income from continuing operations to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:

($ millions)

Three months ended March 31, 2023

Three months ended March 31, 2022 Net (loss) income from continuing operations

$ (217.8)

$ 137.0 Add:







Interest and other finance costs

164.7

99.7 Depreciation of property and equipment

239.8

227.0 Amortization of intangible assets

138.8

124.5 Income tax recovery

(42.1)

(21.8) EBITDA

283.4

566.4 Add:







Loss (gain) on foreign exchange(1)

5.3

(58.6) Loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment

0.1

(1.8) Mark-to-market loss (gain) on Purchase Contracts(2)

104.3

(174.9) Share of net loss of investments accounted for using the equity method

21.0

— Share-based payments(3)

15.0

11.8 Gain on divestiture(4)

(5.5)

(6.5) Transaction costs(5)

12.0

11.9 Acquisition, rebranding and other integration costs(6)

4.9

6.1 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 440.5

$ 354.4





(1) Consists of (i) non-cash gains and losses on foreign exchange and interest rate swaps entered into in connection with our debt instruments and (ii) gains and losses attributable to foreign exchange rate fluctuations. (2) This is a non-cash item that consists of the fair value "mark-to-market" adjustment on the Purchase Contracts. (3) This is a non-cash item and consists of the amortization of the estimated fair value of share-based options granted to certain members of management under share-based option plans. (4) Consists of gain resulting from the divestiture of certain assets. (5) Consists of acquisition, integration and other costs such as legal, consulting and other fees and expenses incurred in respect of acquisitions and financing activities completed during the applicable period. We expect to incur similar costs in connection with other acquisitions in the future and, under IFRS, such costs relating to acquisitions are expensed as incurred and not capitalized. This is part of SG&A. (6) Consists of costs related to the rebranding of equipment acquired through business acquisitions. We expect to incur similar costs in connection with other acquisitions in the future. This is part of cost of sales.



Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations

The following table provides a reconciliation of our net (loss) income from continuing operations to Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations for the periods indicated:

($ millions)

Three months ended March 31, 2023

Three months ended March 31, 2022 Net (loss) income from continuing operations

$ (217.8)

$ 137.0 Add:







Amortization of intangible assets(1)

138.8

124.5 ARO discount rate depreciation adjustment(2)

—

2.4 Incremental depreciation of property and equipment due to recapitalization

4.5

4.5 Amortization of deferred financing costs

5.3

2.9 Loss (gain) on foreign exchange(3)

5.3

(58.6) Mark-to-market loss (gain) on Purchase Contracts(4)

104.3

(174.9) Share of net loss of investments accounted for using the equity method

21.0

— Gain on divestiture(5)

(5.5)

(6.5) Transaction costs(6)

12.0

11.9 Acquisition, rebranding and other integration costs(7)

4.9

6.1 TEU amortization expense

0.1

0.3 Tax effect(8)

(44.2)

(27.2) Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations

$ 28.7

$ 22.4 Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations, basic and diluted

$ 0.08

$ 0.06





(1) This is a non-cash item and consists of the amortization of intangible assets such as customer lists, municipal contracts, non-compete agreements, trade name and other licenses. (2) This is a non-cash item and consists of depreciation expense related to the difference between the ARO calculated using the credit adjusted risk-free discount rate required for measurement of the ARO through purchase accounting compared to the risk-free discount rate required for quarterly valuations. (3) Consists of (i) non-cash gains and losses on foreign exchange and interest rate swaps entered into in connection with our debt instruments and (ii) gains and losses attributable to foreign exchange rate fluctuations. (4) This is a non-cash item that consists of the fair value "mark-to-market" adjustment on the Purchase Contracts. (5) Consists of gain resulting from the divestiture of certain assets. (6) Consists of acquisition, integration and other costs such as legal, consulting and other fees and expenses incurred in respect of acquisitions and financing activities completed during the applicable period. We expect to incur similar costs in connection with other acquisitions in the future and, under IFRS, such costs relating to acquisitions are expensed as incurred and not capitalized. This is part of SG&A. (7) Consists of costs related to the rebranding of equipment acquired through business acquisitions. We expect to incur similar costs in connection with other acquisitions in the future. This is part of cost of sales. (8) Consists of the tax effect of the adjustments to net loss (income) from continuing operations.



Adjusted Cash Flows from Operating Activities and Adjusted Free Cash Flow

The following table provides a reconciliation of our cash flows from operating activities to Adjusted Cash Flows from Operating Activities and Adjusted Free Cash Flow for the periods indicated:

($ millions)

Three months ended March 31, 2023

Three months ended March 31, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities

$ 192.5

$ 176.0 Less:







Operating cash flows from discontinued operations(1)

—

35.4 Cash flows from operating activities (excluding discontinued operations)

192.5

211.4 Add:







Transaction costs(2)

12.0

11.9 Acquisition, rebranding and other integration costs(3)

4.9

6.1 M&A related net working capital investment(4)

—

4.8 Cash interest paid on TEUs(5)

0.2

0.7 Adjusted Cash Flows from Operating Activities

209.6

234.9 Add:







Proceeds from asset divestitures(6)

10.2

85.8 Proceeds on disposal of assets

3.0

6.1 Purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets(7)

(272.9)

(196.0) Adjusted Free Cash Flow (excluding investment in joint ventures and associates)

(50.1)

130.8 Add:







Investment in joint ventures and associates(8)

(4.7)

(12.2) Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$ (54.8)

$ 118.6





(1) Consists of operating cash flows from discontinued operations. As at March 31, 2022, GFL Infrastructure was presented as discontinued operations. Refer to Note 19 in our Interim Financial Statements. (2) Consists of acquisition, integration and other costs such as legal, consulting and other fees and expenses incurred in respect of acquisitions and financing activities completed during the applicable period. We expect to incur similar cots in connection with other acquisitions in the future, and, under IFRS, such costs relating to acquisitions are expensed as incurred and not capitalized. This is part of SG&A. (3) Consists of costs related to the rebranding of equipment acquired through business acquisitions. We expect to incur similar costs in connection with other acquisitions in the future. This is part of cost of sales. (4) Consists of net non-cash working capital in the period in relation to acquisitions. (5) Consists of interest paid in cash on the Amortizing Notes. (6) Consists of proceeds from divestitures. (7) Excludes purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets for GFL Infrastructure, which was presented as discontinued operations, of $nil for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and $7.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Refer to Note 19 in our Interim Financial Statements. (8) Consists of initial capital investment for the development and construction of renewable natural gas facilities operated as joint ventures.

