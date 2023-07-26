GFL Environmental Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results and Raises Full Year 2023 Guidance

Net Leverage 1 of 4.18x, lowest level in company's history; accelerated deleveraging following completion of divestitures for gross proceeds of over $1.6 billion





Revenue of $1,943.6 million , increase of 13.8%





Solid Waste price of 10.4%, up 310 basis points year-over-year





Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $540.7 million , increase of 19.3%; Net income from continuing operations of $293.8 million ; Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations 1 of $196.2 million





Adjusted EBITDA margin 1 of 27.8%; Solid Waste Adjusted EBITDA margin 1 of 31.6%; Environmental Services Adjusted EBITDA margin 1 of 29.2 %





Adjusted Cash Flows from Operating Activities 1 of $295.6 million ; cash flows from operating activities of $260.7 million ; Adjusted Free Cash Flow 1 of $8.5 million





Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations 1 of $0.53 ; Earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.74





Year-to-date completed acquisitions generating approximately $48 million 2 in annualized revenue

"Our exceptional start to the year continued into the second quarter, thanks to the hard work and commitment of our over 20,000 employees," said Patrick Dovigi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GFL. "Our strong execution once again resulted in our achievement of double-digit revenue growth in the quarter. We also grew Adjusted EBITDA1 by 19.3% and demonstrated the effectiveness of our pricing and efficiency initiatives resulting in industry leading Adjusted EBITDA margin1 expansion of 130 basis points. This top line growth and margin expansion, both of which exceeded our expectations, demonstrate the strength in our best-in-class asset base and the ability of our exceptional team to execute on our proven value creation strategies."

Mr. Dovigi added, "During the second quarter, we successfully completed our portfolio rationalization initiative that we committed to earlier this year. We realized $1.65 billion of gross proceeds from these non-core divestitures, $150 million more than our original expectation, and completed the process one quarter ahead of plan. A portion of the net proceeds from the divestitures was used to accelerate our balance sheet deleveraging commitment and we ended the second quarter with Net Leverage1 of 4.18x, the lowest level in our history. The resulting enhanced strength of our balance sheet, coupled with our margin expansion and accelerated free cash flow, sets us on a path to ending the year with Net Leverage1 of less than 4.0x, mid 3.0x by the end of 2024 and a pathway to investment grade in the medium term."

Mr. Dovigi continued, "We remain focused on executing on our strategy to create long-term shareholder value. We have completed 16 acquisitions year-to-date, the majority of which were smaller tuck-in acquisitions, which have continued to densify our existing footprint. With the success of the divestiture transactions, we intend to allocate a portion of the proceeds to a number of incremental sustainability related capital projects, primarily related to opportunities arising from extended producer responsibility legislation and RNG, in keeping with our highest and best capital use strategy. We are excited about the positive contribution that these investments will have across many facets of our strategy."

Mr. Dovigi concluded, "Our strong performance for the first half of the year, coupled with our expectation for the balance of the year, the resilience of our business model and the effectiveness of our growth strategies, are leading us to increase our already industry leading full year guidance for this year. We are increasing our guidance for revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 and Adjusted Free Cash Flow1. We continue to see upside opportunities from our robust M&A pipeline and any incremental contribution from further M&A completed in the second half of the year would be upside to our updated guidance."

Second Quarter Results

Revenue increased by 13.8% to $1,943.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to the second quarter of 2022.

in the second quarter of 2023, compared to the second quarter of 2022. Solid Waste revenue of $1,556.3 million , including organic growth of 4.8% driven predominantly by core pricing increases.

, including organic growth of 4.8% driven predominantly by core pricing increases.

Environmental Services revenue of $387.3 million , including organic growth of 10.2% driven by the strength of industrial collection and processing activity at our facilities and by core pricing and surcharge increases.

, including organic growth of 10.2% driven by the strength of industrial collection and processing activity at our facilities and by core pricing and surcharge increases. Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased by 19.3% to $540.7 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA margin 1 was 27.8% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 26.5% in the second quarter of 2022. Solid Waste Adjusted EBITDA margin 1 was 31.6% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 29.4% in the second quarter of 2022.

increased by 19.3% to in the second quarter of 2023, compared to the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 27.8% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 26.5% in the second quarter of 2022. Solid Waste Adjusted EBITDA margin was 31.6% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 29.4% in the second quarter of 2022. Net income from continuing operations was $293.8 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to net income from continuing operations of $82.6 million in the second quarter of 2022.

in the second quarter of 2023, compared to net income from continuing operations of in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted Free Cash Flow1 was $8.5 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $102.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease of $93.7 million was inclusive of $138.8 million of incremental net capex and $28.2 million of incremental cash interest paid.

Year to Date Results

Revenue increased by 20.4% to $3,742.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 , compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022 .

for the six months ended , compared to the six months ended . Solid Waste revenue of $3,038.5 million , including organic growth of 8.3% driven predominantly by core pricing increases.

, including organic growth of 8.3% driven predominantly by core pricing increases.

Environmental Services revenue of $704.2 million , including organic growth of 16.5% driven by the strength of industrial collection and processing activity at our facilities and by core pricing and surcharge increases.

, including organic growth of 16.5% driven by the strength of industrial collection and processing activity at our facilities and by core pricing and surcharge increases. Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased by 21.5% to $981.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 , compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022 . Adjusted EBITDA margin 1 was 26.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 , compared to 26.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 . Solid Waste Adjusted EBITDA margin 1 was 30.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 , compared to 29.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 .

increased by 21.5% to for the six months ended , compared to the six months ended . Adjusted EBITDA margin was 26.2% for the six months ended , compared to 26.0% for the six months ended . Solid Waste Adjusted EBITDA margin was 30.6% for the six months ended , compared to 29.6% for the six months ended . Net income from continuing operations was $76.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 , compared to net income from continuing operations of $219.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 .

for the six months ended , compared to net income from continuing operations of for the six months ended . Adjusted Free Cash Flow1 was $(46.3) million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 , compared to $220.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 . The decrease of $267.1 million was inclusive of $286.9 million of incremental net capex and $93.0 million of incremental cash interest paid.

Updated Full Year 2023 Guidance 3

GFL also provided its updated guidance for 2023 assuming a CAD/US exchange rate of 1.32 for the remainder of the year (compared to 1.34 provided in our original guidance on February 21, 2023).





Original Full

Year 2023

Guidance

(Midpoint)

Pro Forma

U.S. Solid

Waste

Divestitures

Pro Forma

Adjusted

Original

Guidance

Updated Full

Year 2023

Guidance Revenue

$ 7,600.0

$ (255.0)

$ 7,345.0

$ 7,400.0

















Adjusted EBITDA(3)

2,025.0

(75.0)

1,950.0

2,000.0 Adjusted EBITDA margin(3)

26.6 %

29.4 %

26.5 %

27.0 %

















Adjusted Free Cash Flow(3)

700.0

(25.0)

675.0

705.0

















Net Leverage(3)

Low 4s









<4.0x

Revenue is estimated to be approximately $7,400 million .

. Full year Solid Waste core pricing of 9.5%, surcharges of (1.0%), volume of (1.9%) and commodity price impact of (0.6%);



Environmental Services organic growth of 7.0%; and,



Changes in foreign exchange resulting in 1.6% revenue growth and revenue from M&A contribution of 1.7%.

Adjusted EBITDA 3 is estimated to be approximately $2,000 million .

is estimated to be approximately . Full year Adjusted EBITDA margin 3 is expected to be approximately 27.0%.

is expected to be approximately 27.0%. Adjusted Free Cash Flow 3 is estimated to be approximately $705 million .

is estimated to be approximately . Full year cash interest is expected to be approximately $490 million , inclusive of $20 million of cash interest incremental to original guidance as a result of higher interest rates and borrowings and the in-year savings from the repayment of variable debt using net proceeds from the sale of three non-core U.S. Solid Waste businesses.

, inclusive of of cash interest incremental to original guidance as a result of higher interest rates and borrowings and the in-year savings from the repayment of variable debt using net proceeds from the sale of three non-core U.S. Solid Waste businesses.

Full year net capex is expected to be approximately $805 million , excluding approximately $200 million to $300 million of incremental purchase of property and equipment which will be offset by an equal allocation of a portion of the net proceeds from the sale of three non-core U.S. Solid Waste businesses.

, excluding approximately to of incremental purchase of property and equipment which will be offset by an equal allocation of a portion of the net proceeds from the sale of three non-core U.S. Solid Waste businesses. Year-end Net Leverage3 is estimated to be less than 4.0x, resulting from growth in Adjusted EBITDA3 and Adjusted Free Cash Flow3.

The 2023 updated guidance includes the expected contribution of acquisitions already completed in 2023, net of divestitures completed to date, but excludes any impact from acquisitions not yet completed. Implicit in forward-looking information in respect of our expectations for 2023 are certain current assumptions, including, among others, no changes to the current economic environment, including fuel and commodities. The 2023 updated guidance assumes GFL will continue to execute on its strategy of organically growing our business, leverage our scalable network to attract and retain customers across multiple service lines, realize operational efficiencies, and extract procurement and cost synergies. See "Forward-Looking Information".

Q2 2023 Earnings Call

GFL will host a conference call related to our second quarter earnings on July 27, 2023 at 8:30 am Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed by logging onto our Investors page at investors.gflenv.com or by clicking here. Listeners may access the call toll-free by dialing 1-888-575-5163 approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

We encourage participants who will be dialing in to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://emportal.ink/446g9bB. Callers who pre-register will be given a PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator on the day of the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. For those unable to listen live, an audio replay of the call will be available until August 10, 2023 by dialing 1-877-674-7070 (access code: 021187). A copy of the presentation for the call will be available on our website at investors.gflenv.com or by clicking here.

About GFL

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of solid waste management, liquid waste management and soil remediation services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in more than half of the U.S. states. Across its organization, GFL has a workforce of more than 20,000 employees.

For more information, visit the GFL web site at gflenv.com. To subscribe for investor email alerts please visit investors.gflenv.com or click here.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(In millions of dollars except per share amounts)





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue

$ 1,943.6

$ 1,707.5

$ 3,742.7

$ 3,108.9 Expenses















Cost of sales

1,590.6

1,482.0

3,145.2

2,747.6 Selling, general and administrative expenses

234.2

178.4

448.7

341.1 Interest and other finance costs

164.8

104.8

329.5

204.5 Gain on sale of property and equipment

(6.5)

(2.6)

(6.4)

(4.4) (Gain) loss on foreign exchange

(56.8)

112.6

(51.5)

54.0 Mark-to-market loss (gain) on Purchase Contracts

—

(206.2)

104.3

(381.1) Gain on divestiture

(575.0)

—

(580.5)

(6.5) Other

(2.3)

9.1

(2.3)

9.1



1,349.0

1,678.1

3,387.0

2,964.3 Share of net (loss) income of investments accounted for using the equity method

(61.9)

5.3

(82.9)

5.3 Earnings before income taxes

532.7

34.7

272.8

149.9 Current income tax expense

342.2

4.0

349.4

10.9 Deferred tax recovery

(103.3)

(51.9)

(152.6)

(80.6) Income tax expense (recovery)

238.9

(47.9)

196.8

(69.7) Net income from continuing operations

293.8

82.6

76.0

219.6 Net loss from discontinued operations

—

(18.3)

—

(127.9) Net income

293.8

64.3

76.0

91.7 Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests

(1.1)

—

0.5

— Net income attributable to GFL Environmental Inc.

294.9

64.3

75.5

91.7

















Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net income















Currency translation adjustment

(156.3)

197.7

(161.8)

106.3 Fair value movements on cash flow hedges, net of tax

7.5

21.6

14.9

(0.8) Share of other comprehensive loss of investments accounted for using the equity method

(0.4)

—

(0.4)

— Reclassification to net income of foreign currency differences on divestitures

22.5

—

22.5

— Other comprehensive (loss) income from continuing operations

(126.7)

219.3

(124.8)

105.5 Comprehensive income (loss) from continuing operations

167.1

301.9

(48.8)

325.1 Comprehensive loss from discontinued operations

—

(18.3)

—

(127.9) Total comprehensive income (loss)

167.1

283.6

(48.8)

197.2 Less: Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests

(1.3)

—

0.2

— Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to GFL Environmental Inc.

$ 168.4

$ 283.6

$ (49.0)

$ 197.2

















Basic earnings per share(1)















Continuing operations

$ 0.74

$ 0.17

$ 0.08

$ 0.49 Discontinued operations

—

(0.05)

—

(0.35) Total operations

$ 0.74

$ 0.12

$ 0.08

$ 0.14 Diluted earnings per share(1)















Continuing operations

$ 0.72

$ 0.17

$ 0.08

$ 0.49 Discontinued operations

—

(0.05)

—

(0.35) Total operations

$ 0.72

$ 0.12

$ 0.08

$ 0.14 Weighted average number of shares outstanding(2)

369,225,007

366,843,674

369,200,725

365,447,590 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding(2)

401,218,417

368,706,685

372,779,310

367,672,505

(1) Basic and diluted earnings per share is calculated on net income attributable to GFL Environmental Inc. adjusted for amounts attributable to preferred shareholders. Refer to Note 10 in our Interim Financial Statements. (2) Basic and diluted earnings per share includes the minimum conversion of TEUs into subordinate voting shares, which represented nil subordinate voting shares as at June 30, 2023 (25,661,050 subordinate voting shares as at June 30, 2022).



GFL Environmental Inc.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(In millions of dollars)





June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 Assets







Cash

$ 82.2

$ 82.1 Trade and other receivables, net

1,113.2

1,118.1 Prepaid expenses and other assets

250.9

182.9 Current assets

1,446.3

1,383.1









Property and equipment, net

6,401.7

6,540.3 Intangible assets, net

2,948.1

3,245.0 Investments accounted for using the equity method

271.9

326.6 Other long-term assets

59.5

90.2 Goodwill

7,430.3

8,182.4 Non-current assets

17,111.5

18,384.5 Total assets

18,557.8

19,767.6









Liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

1,442.4

1,557.7 Income taxes payable

337.3

— Long-term debt

—

17.9 Lease obligations

51.2

51.5 Due to related party

5.8

9.3 Tangible equity units

—

1,024.9 Landfill closure and post-closure obligations

33.7

30.8 Current liabilities

1,870.4

2,692.1









Long-term debt

7,888.0

9,248.9 Lease obligations

341.5

327.3 Other long-term liabilities

40.1

47.5 Due to related party

5.8

8.7 Deferred income tax liabilities

435.4

582.6 Landfill closure and post-closure obligations

845.2

816.4 Non-current liabilities

9,556.0

11,031.4 Total liabilities

11,426.4

13,723.5









Shareholders' equity







Share capital

9,754.7

8,640.3 Contributed surplus

135.3

109.6 Deficit

(2,779.6)

(2,843.0) Accumulated other comprehensive income

5.8

130.3 Total GFL Environmental Inc.'s shareholders' equity

7,116.2

6,037.2 Non-controlling interests

15.2

6.9 Total shareholders' equity

7,131.4

6,044.1 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 18,557.8

$ 19,767.6



GFL Environmental Inc.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In millions of dollars)





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Operating activities















Net income

$ 293.8

$ 64.3

$ 76.0

$ 91.7 Adjustments for non-cash items















Depreciation of property and equipment

237.8

241.1

477.6

472.8 Amortization of intangible assets

134.0

133.4

272.8

259.1 Share of net loss (income) of investments accounted for using the equity

61.9

(5.3)

82.9

(5.3) Gain on divestiture

(575.0)

—

(580.5)

(6.5) Other

(2.3)

9.1

(2.3)

9.1 Impairment related to discontinued operations

—

18.3

—

128.1 Interest and other finance costs

164.8

104.8

329.5

208.0 Share-based payments

15.2

13.1

30.2

26.6 (Gain) loss on unrealized foreign exchange on long-term debt and TEUs

(56.8)

112.0

(50.7)

53.3 Gain on sale of property and equipment

(6.5)

(2.6)

(6.4)

(4.4) Mark-to-market (gain) loss on Purchase Contracts

—

(206.2)

104.3

(381.1) Current income tax expense

342.2

4.0

349.4

11.0 Deferred tax recovery

(103.3)

(51.9)

(152.6)

(82.5) Interest paid in cash on Amortizing Notes component of TEUs

—

(0.6)

(0.2)

(1.3) Interest paid in cash, excluding interest paid on Amortizing Notes

(115.7)

(87.5)

(276.7)

(183.7) Income taxes paid in cash, net

(8.9)

(19.1)

(10.9)

(19.5) Changes in non-cash working capital items

(116.7)

(90.8)

(182.5)

(160.4) Landfill closure and post-closure expenditures

(3.8)

(4.9)

(6.7)

(7.8)



260.7

231.2

453.2

407.2 Investing activities















Proceeds on disposal of assets

1,650.3

224.3

1,663.5

316.2 Purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets

(280.6)

(129.0)

(553.5)

(332.2) Investment in joint ventures and associates

(32.8)

(19.6)

(37.5)

(31.8) Insurance proceeds related to property and equipment

2.8

—

2.8

— Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(21.4)

(880.3)

(238.7)

(947.4)



1,318.3

(804.6)

836.6

(995.2) Financing activities















Repayment of lease obligations

(20.8)

(18.4)

(38.6)

(35.0) Issuance of long-term debt

1,085.3

1,052.6

1,963.1

1,291.1 Repayment of long-term debt

(2,630.6)

(381.0)

(3,184.9)

(547.9) Proceeds from termination of hedged arrangements

—

—

17.3

— Payment of contingent purchase consideration and holdbacks

(1.5)

—

(4.0)

(10.2) Repayment of Amortizing Notes

—

(14.2)

(15.7)

(28.2) Dividends issued and paid

(6.5)

(5.0)

(12.1)

(9.7) Payment of financing costs

(0.9)

(1.8)

(15.0)

(1.9) Repayment of loan to related party

—

—

(6.4)

(6.4) Contribution from non-controlling interest

—

—

8.1

—



(1,575.0)

632.2

(1,288.2)

651.8

















(Decrease) increase in cash

4.0

58.8

1.6

63.8 Changes due to foreign exchange revaluation of cash

5.2

(17.5)

(1.5)

(23.6) Cash, beginning of period

73.0

189.3

82.1

190.4 Cash, end of period

$ 82.2

$ 230.6

$ 82.2

$ 230.6



SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

You should read the following information in conjunction with our audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as our unaudited Interim Financial Statements and notes thereto for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Revenue Growth

The following tables summarize the revenue growth in our segments for the periods indicated:





Three months ended June 30, 2023



Contribution

from

Acquisitions

Organic

Growth

Foreign

Exchange

Total

Revenue

Growth Solid Waste















Canada

3.7 %

3.4 %

— %

7.2 % USA

4.1

5.4

5.5

15.0 Solid Waste

4.0

4.8

3.7

12.5 Environmental Services

8.2

10.2

1.0

19.4 Total

4.8 %

5.8 %

3.2 %

13.8 %

















Six months ended June 30, 2023



Contribution

from

Acquisitions

Organic

Growth

Foreign

Exchange

Total

Revenue

Growth Solid Waste















Canada

4.3 %

6.8 %

— %

11.1 % USA

7.1

9.0

6.5

22.6 Solid Waste

6.2

8.3

4.5

19.0 Environmental Services

8.8

16.5

1.3

26.7 Total

6.7 %

9.8 %

3.9 %

20.4 %



Detail of Solid Waste Organic Growth

The following table summarizes the components of our Solid Waste organic growth for the periods indicated:





Three months ended June 30, 2023

Six months ended June 30, 2023 Price

10.4 %

11.4 % Surcharges

(1.0)

(0.3) Volume

(3.5)

(1.6) Commodity price

(1.1)

(1.2) Total Solid Waste organic growth

4.8 %

8.3 %



Operating Segment Results

The following tables summarize our operating segment results for the periods indicated:





Three months ended June 30, 2023

Three months ended June 30, 2022 ($ millions)

Revenue

Adjusted

EBITDA(1)

Adjusted

EBITDA

Margin(2)

Revenue

Adjusted

EBITDA(1)

Adjusted

EBITDA

Margin(2) Solid Waste























Canada

$ 465.8

$ 135.8

29.2 %

$ 434.7

$ 117.8

27.1 % USA

1,090.5

356.1

32.7

948.5

288.9

30.5 Solid Waste

1,556.3

491.9

31.6

1,383.2

406.7

29.4 Environmental Services

387.3

113.0

29.2

324.3

91.5

28.2 Corporate

—

(64.2)

—

—

(44.9)

— Total

$ 1,943.6

$ 540.7

27.8 %

$ 1,707.5

$ 453.3

26.5 %















Six months ended June 30, 2023

Six months ended June 30, 2022 ($ millions)

Revenue

Adjusted

EBITDA(1)

Adjusted

EBITDA

Margin(2)

Revenue

Adjusted

EBITDA(1)

Adjusted

EBITDA

Margin(2) Solid Waste























Canada

$ 878.3

$ 237.3

27.0 %

$ 790.4

$ 211.5

26.8 % USA

2,160.2

691.6

32.0

1,762.5

544.9

30.9 Solid Waste

3,038.5

928.9

30.6

2,552.9

756.4

29.6 Environmental Services

704.2

173.7

24.7

556.0

137.9

24.8 Corporate

—

(121.4)

—

—

(86.6)

— Total

$ 3,742.7

$ 981.2

26.2 %

$ 3,108.9

$ 807.7

26.0 %

(1) A non-IFRS measure; see accompanying Non-IFRS Reconciliation Schedule; see "Non-IFRS Measures" for an explanation of the composition of non-IFRS measures. (2) See "Non-IFRS Measures" for an explanation of the composition of non-IFRS measures.

Net Leverage

The following table presents the calculation of Net Leverage as at the dates indicated:

($ millions)

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 Total long-term debt, net of derivative asset(1)

$ 7,871.8

$ 9,208.5 Deferred finance costs and other adjustments

17.4

(43.5) Total long-term debt excluding deferred finance costs and other adjustments

$ 7,854.4

$ 9,252.0 Less: cash

(82.2)

(82.1)



7,772.2

9,169.9









Trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA(2)

1,894.3

1,720.8 Acquisition EBITDA Adjustments(3)

(37.0)

106.0 Run-Rate EBITDA(3)

$ 1,857.3

$ 1,826.8









Net Leverage(2)

4.18x

5.02x

(1) Total long-term debt includes derivative asset reclassified for financial statement presentation purposes to other long-term assets, refer to Note 7 in our Interim Financial Statements. (2) A non-IFRS measure; see accompanying Non-IFRS Reconciliation Schedule; see "Non-IFRS Measures" for an explanation of the composition of non-IFRS measures. (3) See "Non-IFRS Measures" for an explanation of the composition of non-IFRS measures and ratios.

Shares Outstanding

The following table presents the total shares outstanding as at the date indicated:





June 30, 2023 Subordinate voting shares

357,354,378 Multiple voting shares

11,812,964 Basic shares outstanding

369,167,342 Effect of dilutive instruments

8,385,234 Series A Preferred Shares (as converted)

28,829,718 Series B Preferred Shares (as converted)

7,489,300 Diluted shares outstanding

413,871,594



NON-IFRS RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE

Adjusted EBITDA

The following tables provide a reconciliation of our net income from continuing operations to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:

($ millions)

Three months ended June 30, 2023

Three months ended June 30, 2022 Net income from continuing operations

$ 293.8

$ 82.6 Add:







Interest and other finance costs

164.8

104.8 Depreciation of property and equipment

237.8

241.1 Amortization of intangible assets

134.0

133.4 Income tax expense (recovery)

238.9

(47.9) EBITDA

1,069.3

514.0 Add:







(Gain) loss on foreign exchange(1)

(56.8)

112.6 Gain on sale of property and equipment

(6.5)

(2.6) Mark-to-market gain on Purchase Contracts(2)

—

(206.2) Share of net loss (income) of investments accounted for using the equity method

61.9

(5.3) Share-based payments(3)

15.2

13.0 Gain on divestiture(4)

(575.0)

— Transaction costs(5)

29.6

11.4 Acquisition, rebranding and other integration costs(6)

5.3

7.3 Other

(2.3)

9.1 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 540.7

$ 453.3





















($ millions)

Six months ended June 30, 2023

Six months ended June 30, 2022 Net income from continuing operations

$ 76.0

$ 219.6 Add:







Interest and other finance costs

329.5

204.5 Depreciation of property and equipment

477.6

468.1 Amortization of intangible assets

272.8

257.9 Income tax expense (recovery)

196.8

(69.7) EBITDA

1,352.7

1,080.4 Add:







(Gain) loss on foreign exchange(1)

(51.5)

54.0 Gain on sale of property and equipment

(6.4)

(4.4) Mark-to-market loss (gain) on Purchase Contracts(2)

104.3

(381.1) Share of net loss (income) of investments accounted for using the equity method

82.9

(5.3) Share-based payments(3)

30.2

24.8 Gain on divestiture(4)

(580.5)

(6.5) Transaction costs(5)

41.6

23.3 Acquisition, rebranding and other integration costs(6)

10.2

13.4 Other

(2.3)

9.1 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 981.2

$ 807.7

(1) Consists of (i) non-cash gains and losses on foreign exchange and interest rate swaps entered into in connection with our debt instruments and (ii) gains and losses attributable to foreign exchange rate fluctuations. (2) This is a non-cash item that consists of the fair value "mark-to-market" adjustment on the Purchase Contracts. (3) This is a non-cash item and consists of the amortization of the estimated fair value of share-based options granted to certain members of management under share-based option plans. (4) Consists of gain resulting from the divestiture of certain assets and three non-core U.S. Solid Waste businesses. (5) Consists of acquisition, integration and other costs such as legal, consulting and other fees and expenses incurred in respect of acquisitions and financing activities completed during the applicable period. We expect to incur similar costs in connection with other acquisitions in the future and, under IFRS, such costs relating to acquisitions are expensed as incurred and not capitalized. This is part of SG&A. (6) Consists of costs related to the rebranding of equipment acquired through business acquisitions. We expect to incur similar costs in connection with other acquisitions in the future. This is part of cost of sales.

Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations

The following tables provide a reconciliation of our net income from continuing operations to Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations for the periods indicated:

($ millions)

Three months ended June 30, 2023

Three months ended June 30, 2022 Net income from continuing operations

$ 293.8

$ 82.6 Add:







Amortization of intangible assets(1)

134.0

133.4 ARO discount rate depreciation adjustment(2)

—

2.4 Incremental depreciation of property and equipment due to recapitalization

3.0

4.5 Amortization of deferred financing costs

3.9

3.0 (Gain) loss on foreign exchange(3)

(56.8)

112.6 Mark-to-market gain on Purchase Contracts(4)

—

(206.2) Share of net loss (income) of investments accounted for using the equity method

61.9

(5.3) Gain on divestiture(5)

(575.0)

— Transaction costs(6)

29.6

11.4 Acquisition, rebranding and other integration costs(7)

5.3

7.3 TEU amortization expense

—

0.3 Other

(2.3)

9.1 Tax effect(8)

298.8

(65.5) Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations

$ 196.2

$ 89.6 Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per share, basic

$ 0.53

$ 0.24 Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per share, diluted

$ 0.49

$ 0.24





















($ millions)

Six months ended June 30, 2023

Six months ended June 30, 2022 Net income from continuing operations

$ 76.0

$ 219.6 Add:







Amortization of intangible assets(1)

272.8

257.9 ARO discount rate depreciation adjustment(2)

—

4.8 Incremental depreciation of property and equipment due to recapitalization

7.5

9.0 Amortization of deferred financing costs

9.2

5.9 (Gain) loss on foreign exchange(3)

(51.5)

54.0 Mark-to-market loss (gain) on Purchase Contracts(4)

104.3

(381.1) Share of net loss (income) of investments accounted for using the equity method

82.9

(5.3) Gain on divestiture(5)

(580.5)

(6.5) Transaction costs(6)

41.6

23.3 Acquisition, rebranding and other integration costs(7)

10.2

13.4 TEU amortization expense

0.1

0.6 Other

(2.3)

9.1 Tax effect(8)

254.6

(92.7) Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations

$ 224.9

$ 112.0 Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations, basic

$ 0.61

$ 0.31 Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations, diluted

$ 0.60

$ 0.31

(1) This is a non-cash item and consists of the amortization of intangible assets such as customer lists, municipal contracts, non-compete agreements, trade name and other licenses. (2) This is a non-cash item and consists of depreciation expense related to the difference between the ARO calculated using the credit adjusted risk-free discount rate required for measurement of the ARO through purchase accounting compared to the risk-free discount rate required for quarterly valuations. (3) Consists of (i) non-cash gains and losses on foreign exchange and interest rate swaps entered into in connection with our debt instruments and (ii) gains and losses attributable to foreign exchange rate fluctuations. (4) This is a non-cash item that consists of the fair value "mark-to-market" adjustment on the Purchase Contracts. (5) Consists of gain resulting from the divestiture of certain assets and three non-core U.S. Solid Waste businesses. (6) Consists of acquisition, integration and other costs such as legal, consulting and other fees and expenses incurred in respect of acquisitions and financing activities completed during the applicable period. We expect to incur similar costs in connection with other acquisitions in the future and, under IFRS, such costs relating to acquisitions are expensed as incurred and not capitalized. This is part of SG&A. (7) Consists of costs related to the rebranding of equipment acquired through business acquisitions. We expect to incur similar costs in connection with other acquisitions in the future. This is part of cost of sales. (8) Consists of the tax effect of the adjustments to net income from continuing operations.

Adjusted Cash Flows from Operating Activities and Adjusted Free Cash Flow

The following tables provide a reconciliation of our cash flows from operating activities to Adjusted Cash Flows from Operating Activities and Adjusted Free Cash Flow for the periods indicated:

($ millions)

Three months ended June 30, 2023

Three months ended June 30, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities

260.7

231.2 Add:







Transaction costs(2)

29.6

11.4 Acquisition, rebranding and other integration costs(3)

5.3

7.3 Cash interest paid on TEUs(5)

—

0.6 Adjusted Cash Flows from Operating Activities

295.6

250.5 Add:







Proceeds on disposal of assets

4.4

0.3 Insurance proceeds related to property and equipment

2.8

— Purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets(7)

(280.6)

(129.0) Adjusted Free Cash Flow (excluding investment in joint ventures)

22.2

121.8 Add:







Investment in joint ventures(8)

(13.7)

(19.6) Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$ 8.5

$ 102.2





















($ millions)

Six months ended June 30, 2023

Six months ended June 30, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities

$ 453.2

$ 407.2 Less:







Operating cash flows from discontinued operations(1)

—

35.4 Cash flows from operating activities (excluding discontinued operations)

453.2

442.6 Add:







Transaction costs(2)

41.6

23.3 Acquisition, rebranding and other integration costs(3)

10.2

13.4 M&A related net working capital investment(4)

—

4.8 Cash interest paid on TEUs(5)

0.2

1.3 Adjusted Cash Flows from Operating Activities

505.2

485.4 Add:







Proceeds from asset divestitures(6)

10.2

85.8 Proceeds on disposal of assets

7.4

6.4 Insurance proceeds related to property and equipment

2.8

— Purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets(7)

(553.5)

(325.0) Adjusted Free Cash Flow (excluding investment in joint ventures)

(27.9)

252.6 Add:







Investment in joint ventures(8)

(18.4)

(31.8) Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$ (46.3)

$ 220.8

(1) Consists of operating cash flows from discontinued operations. As at June 30, 2022, GFL Infrastructure was presented as discontinued operations. Refer to Note 19 in our Interim Financial Statements. (2) Consists of acquisition, integration and other costs such as legal, consulting and other fees and expenses incurred in respect of acquisitions and financing activities completed during the applicable period. We expect to incur similar cots in connection with other acquisitions in the future, and, under IFRS, such costs relating to acquisitions are expensed as incurred and not capitalized. This is part of SG&A. (3) Consists of costs related to the rebranding of equipment acquired through business acquisitions. We expect to incur similar costs in connection with other acquisitions in the future. This is part of cost of sales. (4) Consists of net non-cash working capital in the period in relation to acquisitions. (5) Consists of interest paid in cash on the Amortizing Notes. (6) Consists of proceeds from divestitures, excluding proceeds received from the divestiture of three non-core U.S. Solid Waste businesses. (7) Excludes purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets for GFL Infrastructure, which was presented as discontinued operations, of $nil for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and $7.2 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. Refer to Note 19 in our Interim Financial Statements. (8) Consists of initial capital investment for the development and construction of renewable natural gas facilities operated as joint ventures.

