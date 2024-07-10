GFS Chemicals Announces Strategic Partnership with AnalytiChem Canada to Expand Product Portfolio in the US Market

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GFS Chemicals, a leading supplier of high-purity specialty chemicals announced today a significant partnership with AnalytiChem Canada, a global manufacturer of products for atomic spectroscopy, inorganic sample preparation and environmental analysis. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment for both companies as they join forces to enhance product offerings and streamline accessibility for customers across the United States.

Through this strategic partnership, GFS will now stock the globally recognized CONOSTAN line, manufactured by AnalytiChem, within its distribution network in the US. The inclusion of Conostan products into GFS Chemicals' portfolio further solidifies the company's commitment to delivering unparalleled quality and comprehensive solutions to its customers in the petrochemical industry.

"We are thrilled to announce this partnership with AnalytiChem," said J. Steel Hutchinson, President & CEO of GFS Chemicals. "AnalytiChem has established themselves as a leader in reference standards and their CONOSTAN line complements our existing product offerings exceptionally well. GFS Chemicals is a leading manufacturer of Pyridine and Pyridine-Free Karl Fischer reagents and Water Standards and premixed solvents and titrants for TAN/TBN analysis. This collaboration allows us to better serve our customers by providing them with a wider range of high-quality products."

The CONOSTAN line features a diverse range of oil based certified reference materials (CRMs) and calibration standards, designed to meet stringent requirements. With GFS Chemicals now stocking these products domestically, customers can benefit from faster delivery times, local technical support and a simplified procurement process.

About GFS Chemicals:

Founded in 1928, GFS Chemicals is a chemical manufacturer serving companies worldwide, providing high-purity, specification-driven, specialty and fine chemicals for industries such as petrochemical, pharma, agriculture, food, environmental, flavors and fragrances, photovoltaics, batteries and semiconductors. Based in Columbus, Ohio, USA, GFS Chemicals is a leader in the Chemical industry – with the flexibility of a family-owned company. GFS Chemicals participates in ChemStewards®, SOCMA's nationally recognized EHS&S program that promotes safety and environmental compliance to all stakeholders.

