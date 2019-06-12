GFT Achieves Data Analytics Partner Specialization Status in the Google Cloud Partner Program

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GFT, a global IT engineering and technology consultancy with a strong track-record in the financial services industry, announced that it has achieved Data Analytics Partner Specialization status in the Google Cloud Partner Program. Earning this Partner Specialization demonstrates GFT's proven expertise and success in building customer solutions in the data analytics field using Google Cloud Platform (GCP) technology.

Acquiring specialization accreditation in the Google Cloud Partner Program is highly respected across all industries. The program is designed to provide Google Cloud customers with fast and easy access to qualified partners who have demonstrated a high level of technical proficiency and proven success across a variety of specialized solution and service areas.

Soheil Negahbani, GFT's Head of the Google Cloud Practice said, "This is a testament to GFT's proven success, having worked on many high profile projects with a number of leading financial services clients across all areas of data analytics, from data ingestion, preparation, storage, and analysis. GCP's Data Analytics Specialization helps customers identify the most competent partners to support and accelerate their cloud journey goals, specifically around business critical data analytics initiatives. We are excited about the opportunities this newly acquired status represents for our business as a whole."

Advanced data analytics empowers organizations to leverage their data and build competitive advantage. The emergence of large and expanding data sets within all organizations is driving the widespread adoption of data analytics, in order to gain deeper insights and deliver added customer value. As the use of data analytics becomes mainstream, the most successful and enduring organizations will be those that can make rapid and informed decisions based on a complete data-centric view of their customers.

Marika Lulay, GFT's CEO commented: "Having worked with Google Cloud for years across many different areas, achieving this prestigious accreditation in the hugely important area of data analytics is further validation of GFT's extensive experience. Clients can benefit from our proven skills in managing data and delivering analysis coupled with insight from huge data sets. This enables customization and added value offerings for our clients and their end-users."

To learn more about GFT and our Google Cloud partnership visit www.gft.com/google.

About GFT

GFT is driving the digital transformation of the world's leading financial institutions. Other sectors, such as industry and insurance, also leverage GFT's strong consulting and implementation skills across all aspects of pioneering technologies, such as cloud engineering, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things for Industry 4.0, and blockchain.

With its in-depth technological expertise, strong partnerships and scalable IT solutions, GFT increases productivity in software development. This provides clients with faster access to new IT applications and innovative business models, while also reducing risk.

Founded in 1987 and located in 13 countries to ensure close proximity to its clients, GFT employs over 5,000 people. GFT provides them with career opportunities in all areas of software engineering and innovation. The GFT Technologies SE share is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker: GFT-XE).

www.gft.com

SOURCE GFT

Related Links

https://www.gft.com

