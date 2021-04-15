GFT achieves the Mainframe Modernization Expertise status with Google Cloud

NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GFT announces it has achieved the Mainframe Modernization Expertise status in Google Cloud's Partner Advantage Program. By partnering with Google Cloud, GFT is able to provide enterprise clients an alternative platform strategy to maximize the value of their mainframe-based applications and existing systems. Optimized mainframes help accelerate sales and development initiatives while providing clients with more choices and agility.

Mainframes are still used to run core business functions and are estimated to be used by over 70% of Fortune 500 companies. Modernizing mainframes and migrating to Google Cloud helps businesses reduce costs, increase productivity, and create greater agility and innovation opportunities.

GFT's Mainframe Modernization solution is designed to address all sectors, including banking, finance, health care, insurance, utilities, telecom, energy, and government. By achieving this Expertise status, GFT's offering provides value by enabling its clients to extend and exploit their IT enterprise asset portfolio and embrace modern Cloud computing.

"We're excited that GFT has achieved the Mainframe Modernization Expertise," said Paul Ikin, Global Partner Engagement Manager for Google Cloud's Legacy Modernization Enterprise Transformation Practice. "This achievement reflects GFT's significant experience in mainframe modernization and dedication to providing customers with the ability to innovate and embrace cloud technologies."

Soheil Negahbani, GFT's US Executive Director and Head of Google Cloud Business Unit, comments: "Our offering combines GFT's long-standing mainframe expertise with Google Cloud's vision, and enterprise capabilities. As GFT is one of the early adopters of Google's G4 platform and were included in the first wave of partners to be trained, GFT and Google Cloud are especially well-equipped to deliver a highly practical, effective, and comprehensive mainframe modernization journey and experience."

Marco Santos, Group Chief Executive & Region Manager USA and Latin America adds, "The Google Cloud Mainframe Modernization Expertise designation serves as external validation of GFT's capability to deliver turnkey solutions, covering all phases of the project from assessment to design, execution, testing, and support, ultimately creating room for innovation for clients in all sectors. Being among just a few partners to hold this designation is a great testament to the effort we've been putting into building our cloud expertise."

