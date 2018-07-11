GFT Launches New AI Platform Accelerating Enterprise-wide Digitization For Financial Institutions

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GFT, global IT engineering and technology specialists for the financial services industry for over 30 years – and Google Cloud services partner, has announced the launch of their GFT Streaming Enterprise Analytics Platform (SEAP) solution powered by Google Cloud. GFT introduced the solution in July at Google Cloud Next '18 in San Francisco, alongside other industry innovators.

SEAP provides real-time data ingestion and processing to support the consumption of actionable insights. With the ability to ingest any type of unstructured data, in a streaming format, the platform enables inflow analytics through use of AI and machine learning technology. Powered by Google Cloud technology, the on-premise design utilizes the latest big data streaming technology and can migrate readily for a cloud implementation.

Craig Parfitt, GFT Head of Engineering and Artificial Intelligence said, "Data is the foundation of a truly digital experience therefore Big Data, Cloud, Open Source and ML/AI technologies all form the enterprise data platform of the future. Drawing on these capabilities, SEAP is able to conduct real-time, enterprise-wide data ingestion and analysis by extracting intelligence from previously inaccessible data sources to produce a valuable level of insight."

Financial institutions continue to undertake digital transformation initiatives though enterprise-wide solutions have proven difficult to implement. AI plays a vital role in the financial services industry where automating business processes means greater efficiency, productivity, and insight. GFT's innovative and custom built solutions are developed from extensive industry expertise and a deep understanding of financial technology systems with leading global banks.

