GG4L Announces New Data Privacy Governance Console for Schools

School Passport's Privacy Governance Console Gives K-12 Schools Direct Control over Data Sprawl

ALAMEDA, Calif., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Global Grid for Learning (GG4L) announced the release of its Privacy Governance Console for School Passport. The new Console is designed to control school district data sprawl, including Personally Identifiable Information (PII), across the education ecosystem of EdTech vendors.

School Passport is a data exchange platform that exchanges any data with any EdTech product, eliminates the need to share student PII and is easy to implement for schools and vendors. GG4L's Privacy Governance Console begins by auto-discovering all applications being used within a district. It then leverages AI technology to collect data about each application, and correlates the apps with 1Edtech's TrustEd database to rate PII data exposure risk. IT staff select whether to filter PII to specific vendors, or anonymize it. In short, the Privacy Governance Console enables districts to discover data leakage risks and mitigate them.

School Passport is a data exchange platform that exchanges any data with any EdTech product. Post this

Several districts throughout the US recently piloted the Privacy Governance Console and confirmed that the data control provided is not available from any other platform. Piloting districts were able to identify data leakage risks about which they were previously unaware, and gain the control necessary to reduce risk.

"We see School Passport as a core platform for our district to automatically identify all the data we share with vendors, and to reduce the scope of that sharing, and therefore the risk to our district and students. This technology could obsolete the need for Data Privacy Agreements some day!" - Bill Lohman, Technology Administrator, Vernon Parish School Board

In addition to supporting school districts, GG4L empowers vendors through their open source API framework to easily begin accepting tokenized, anonymized data without changes to their applications.

Limited Free Trials of School Passport are available to school districts today. To set up your free trial, reach out to [email protected] .

About Global Grid for Learning (GG4L), a Public Benefit Corporation

Global Grid for Learning (GG4L) was founded in 2018 as a Public Benefit Corporation. GG4L's School Passport serves over 36,000 schools, 18 million students, and hundreds of EdTech vendors. GG4L advocates for open standards-based data integrations, governed PII-free data exchange, and strict data privacy compliance. For more information, visit www.gg4l.com

CONTACT: Marketing@gg4l.com

SOURCE Global Grid for Learning, PBC