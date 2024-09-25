GGR Investors Have Opportunity to Join Gogoro Inc. Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Gogoro Inc. ("Gogoro" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: GGR) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Gogoro announced on a Form 6-K filed with the SEC on September 13, 2024, that it had "conducted internal investigations into allegations in recent media reports that the Company incorporated imported components into certain of its vehicles in violation of the requirement of the Taiwan government that certain core components of the electric scooters shall be produced domestically in order to be qualified for the subsidies to purchasers. During such investigations, the Company has identified certain irregularities in supply chain which caused the Company to inadvertently incorporate certain imported components in some of its vehicles. The Company has reported the irregularities in supply chain to the local authorities and is fully cooperating with the local authorities in their investigations, while also continuing with its internal investigations. As the internal and external investigations are still ongoing, the Company cannot predict the final outcome of such investigations."

