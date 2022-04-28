GGV Capital & Crunchbase Name Routable to Inaugural SMBTech 50

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Routable , a modern and intuitive business payments platform, with a focus on mass payouts, announced today that it has been named to GGV Capital's inaugural SMBTech 50 list. More than 200 companies were considered, with thirty venture capital firms adding to the list of contenders and participating in the voting process of the aggregate list.

Developed in collaboration with Crunchbase, the SMBTech 50 is the first list of its kind to recognize the growth and potential of startups that serve small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Members of the list have raised a cumulative $10 billion in financing, with 75% raising a new round in the last 12 months. Vertical SaaS and fintech are the top two categories represented. The list represents both early- and late-stage private companies.

"We're honored to be recognized by such prestigious investors as a leading startup serving SMBs," said Omri Mor, Co-founder and CEO of Routable. "We pride ourselves on offering intuitive payment products that are built to scale and accommodate rapid growth, and it's been incredible to watch our SMB customers move up market."

Trusted by companies like Ticketmaster and RE/MAX, Routable's platform was designed with a developer-friendly API to streamline the entire payout process and integrate easily with existing finance and accounting systems. Customers report an average savings of 40% on payouts, along with a 70% reduction in tedious payable tasks through increased automation.

Whether you're an insurance company looking to simplify your process for paying agents, or a food delivery company that has to send 20,000 payouts to drivers each month, Routable makes it easy to get your people and vendors paid on time and in a secure manner.

For more information please visit www.routable.com .

About Routable

Routable's secure B2B payments solution helps finance teams automate and simplify the payables process from invoice receipt to settlement. With support for your existing workflows and the flexibility to scale transactions from 100 to 100,000+, the platform was purpose-built to handle mass payouts while reducing time spent on manual tasks.

SOURCE Routable