GGV Capital Promotes Diversity and Inclusion in the Tech Industry

News provided by

GGV Capital

06 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

Announces NextGen Fellowship 2023

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GGV Capital, a global venture capital firm, is proud to announce NextGen Fellowship 2023, an initiative designed to provide college students from underserved and underrepresented backgrounds across the United States with access to the tech industry. The program brings together a diverse cohort of future startup founders and aims to address the glaring gap in diversity statistics in the tech sector.

Now in its third year, the 2023 cohort comprises 21 extraordinary students selected from a pool of 1,800 applicants representing 326 colleges and universities. Hailing from prestigious institutions such as Augustana University (South Dakota), Kennesaw State University (Georgia), Rhodes College (Tennessee), Wayne State College (Nebraska), University of Michigan, University of Southern California, and the University of Toronto, among others, the 2023 cohort consists of highly talented software engineers, data scientists, and sales and finance interns.

GGV portfolio companies participating in the Fellowship include startups such as Bitsight, Neon, Novo, and Yami, and public companies such as Coinbase, HashiCorp, and Wish.

"At GGV Capital, we firmly believe that access is the key to changing the diversity landscape in the tech industry," said Hans Tung, Managing Partner at GGV Capital and leader of the firm's DEI effort. "The NextGen Fellows program is a critical step toward bridging the gap and providing opportunities for individuals from underserved and underrepresented backgrounds."

"We are thrilled to support these talented students and foster their growth through direct experience and innovative curriculum as the next generation of tech founders and leaders," added Jen Holmstrom, Operating Partner, GGV Capital.

The NextGen Fellows program was launched in 2021 as part of GGV Capital's commitment to addressing systemic inequity following the tragic murders of six AAPI women in Atlanta and the killing of George Floyd. Over the past two years, the program has successfully placed 39 interns, with 100% of the 2022 cohort receiving full-time offers upon completion and several launching new startup companies including one accepted by Y Combinator.

The program, which commences on June 13, provides an 8-week paid internship at participating GGV Capital portfolio companies. In addition to hands-on experience, Fellows will participate in a dedicated cohort with GGV Capital with access to a world-class leadership development curriculum, one-on-one career counseling, and access to the extensive GGV network.

For more information about the NextGen Fellows program, visit: https://www.ggvc.com/ggv-nextgen-fellow.

About GGV Capital
GGV Capital is a global venture capital firm focused on multi-stage, sector-focused investments. Recognizing that the talent to build great companies can come from anywhere, the firm invests in founders building category-leading companies around the world. Founded in 2000 with roots in Singapore and Silicon Valley, GGV has expanded with additional offices in San Francisco, New York, Shanghai, and Beijing. The firm manages $9.2 billion in investments across the United States, Canada, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and Israel. Over the past two decades, the firm has backed more than 400 companies, including Affirm, Airbnb, Alibaba, BigCommerce, Boss Zhipin, Bowery Farming, Grab, Full Truck Alliance, HashiCorp, Hello, Keep, Kujiale, NIU, Opendoor Technologies, Peloton, Poshmark, Slack, Square, StockX, Udaan, Wish, XPeng, Zendesk, and more. More information can be found at www.ggvc.com and @ggvcapital.

SOURCE GGV Capital

Also from this source

GGV Capital Announces 2023 SMBTech 50

GGV Capital Launches the Embedded Fintech 50

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.