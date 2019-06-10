G&H Orthodontics (G&H Wire Company Inc.) Announces new Vice President of Sales.

FRANKLIN, Ind., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- G&H Orthodontics, a leading manufacturer and global provider of clinical solutions for the orthodontic community, today announced it's pleased to announce Bryant Ricker has joined G&H Orthodontics as new Vice President of Sales in March. Bryant will report to John Voskuil, CEO of G&H Orthodontics.

Bryant joins our team with over 28+ years of sales experience and excellent management skills in dental and orthodontics. Bryant's previously work in sales, business development, and international strategy roles. With Bryant's experience and strategic focus, he is a great person to help G&H grow and expand market share.

Hitting the ground running, Bryant says, "I am very excited about joining the G&H Orthodontics team. My goal is to expand and support the G&H's goal to provide exceptional customer service to existing and new accounts. I am confident that in 2019 and beyond we will meet and exceed the objective to gain market share while providing our customers a positive sales and service experience."

Adding Bryant to the G&H team is just one of the other exciting ways G&H is looking to grow. In September of 2017, G&H announced its acquisition by Altaris Capital Partners, LLC. Since then G&H has been honing our efforts to be well positioned to address the growing demand for orthodontia and to positively impact the lives of patients. John Voskuil, CEO of G&H Orthodontics, "We are delighted that Bryant has taken the helm of our sales team. We have lofty goals and in order to achieve them, we must have the talent in management to drive our sales domestically and internationally. With the addition of Bryant's depth in experience and drive, we now make a big step in the development of our sales. Building the G&H brand throughout the international orthodontic community will be our focus and Bryant will help lead us."

G&H has a passion for providing the orthodontic industry with the best manufactured products. And in order to make sure our products are in the hands of orthodontist and the mouths of happy patients, we are making sure we have the best people in the industry.

ABOUT G&H ORTHODONTICS

G&H Orthodontics, Inc. is a leading provider of clinical solutions for the orthodontic community serving customers for over 40 years in over 90 countries. G&H® is the manufacturer of a full line made in the U.S.A. including brackets, bands, tubes, wires, springs, elastomeric and other orthodontic supplies. G&H is compliant with the U.S. FDA, ISO 13485:2003, Medical Device Directives, 93/42 EEC and Canadian Medical Device Guidelines which ensures availability of products worldwide. G&H Orthodontics is a privately held company headquartered in Franklin, Indiana.

To learn more about G&H Orthodontics breadth of products, visit GHOrthodontics.com

G&H Orthodontics, G&H and the G&H Orthodontics logo are registered trademarks of G&H Orthodontics.

