Ghafari among Chicago's Top 10 Architectural Firms, as Ranked by The Real Deal

The O'Hare Modernization Program (OMP) is a long-term reconfiguration of the Chicago O'Hare International Airport aimed at reducing flight delays and increasing capacity to serve passengers, airlines, and airport team members more efficiently. Ghafari has partnered with American Airlines and United Airlines to help them identify opportunities to improve their current operations aligned with OMP goals.

"We're honored by this recognition," says Ted Oberlies, Senior Vice President who heads up Ghafari's Aviation Group. "Our aviation work in Chicago has always been a source of great pride, and our projects at O'Hare remain at the forefront of our practice. We look forward to supporting the continued growth and success of the Chicago Airport System."

The firm is currently providing a full range of services for United Airlines' 112,000 SF relocation of its ground equipment maintenance facility. This relocation will expand its size and maintenance capabilities while servicing a wider array of equipment. Ghafari is also working with American Airlines on a 194,000 SF aircraft maintenance hangar relocation that will improve and consolidate both line and base maintenance operations at one of their busiest hubs. Additionally, the firm recently renovated American's Admirals Club and designed a new Flagship Lounge at O'Hare's Terminal 3.

The Real Deal assembled its "Top 10 Architectural Firms in Chicago" list based on data gathered through city building permits from May 1, 2017 to April 20, 2018 with values calculated based on the estimated costs listed in those permit applications.

Opened in 2004, Ghafari's Chicago office serves as the hub of the firm's international aviation operations.

Recognized among Engineering News-Record's top 20 global airport designers, Ghafari's experience in the aviation industry spans the entire spectrum of airport facilities, from passenger terminals and aircraft maintenance hangars to cargo centers and mission-critical facilities.

