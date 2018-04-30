Ghafari Associates Acquires Leading Grand Rapids Commercial Design Firm, Concept Design Group

Founded nearly 30 years ago, Concept Design is a professional architectural and interior design firm specializing in commercial, corporate office, law, multi-family, hospitality, retail, restaurant, and mixed-use facility projects. Ghafari has identified the commercial market and corporate spaces as key to its future growth, and has expanded organically to support recent successes in this arena.

"As part of our strategic plan, we are expanding our core corporate and commercial expertise, as well as our geographic reach. Joining forces with Concept Design enables us to enhance our design capabilities and corporate / commercial portfolio, while also affording their team the opportunity to grow professionally," said Kouhaila Hammer, president + CEO of Ghafari Associates.

Stephen Fry, founder and president of Concept Design, added, "The additional resources this union brings will broaden the range of services we provide, including full facility engineering and process engineering. Obviously, it deepens our bench strength and positions us on a faster path toward serving clients beyond Western Michigan. This opens up a lot of new opportunities for our clients and our team."

Fry will continue to lead the Grand Rapids office, serving as president of that office. He and Thomas Tooley, Concept Design's senior vice president will also join Ghafari's Management Team. The unit will be known as "Concept Design, a Ghafari Company" during the transition period. The firm and employees will remain in their current office.

The addition of the new Grand Rapids location will bring Ghafari's total number of offices to 15.

About Ghafari

Ghafari is a global full-service engineering, architecture, process design, consulting, and construction services firm. With 15 offices across the globe, the firm supports clients in sectors such as aviation, corporate / commercial, education, government and institutional, healthcare, automotive and industrial / manufacturing. Ranked 7th in Office Sector Engineering and #4 in Airport Facilities by Building Design + Construction, and #3 in Manufacturing by Engineering News-Record, Ghafari has proven to be an industry leader. More information on Ghafari and its services can be found on www.ghafari.com.

