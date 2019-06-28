Ghafari Unveils Modern, High-Rise Apartment Building in Downtown Grand Rapids

"The Monroe North neighborhood hasn't seen much activity in recent years. With 601 Bond being one of the developments involved in its revitalization, it was important to design the building to be a modern addition to its surroundings, while still responding to what already exists in the area," said Tom Tooley, Senior Vice President of Ghafari's Grand Rapids office. "The design blends modern and industrial components to create a contemporary living experience for new residents, while intentionally complementing the turn-of-the-century buildings nearby."

Ghafari provided architecture and interior design services for this new 16-story, 310,000 SF multi-family development that boasts views of the Grand River and downtown. With its modern, high-end appearance, the development contains 202 apartment units, on-site covered parking, and 4,000 SF of storefront for retail and restaurant use. Residents will enjoy amenities such as a rooftop deck with incredible views, a fitness center and lounge, and a pet grooming station.

The project's location – which offers easy access to the city's growing dining and entertainment options, as well as close proximity to the city's major corporate and healthcare employers – makes it attractive to potential tenants seeking an urban living experience.

