Ghana Beverages Industry Report 2023: International Beverage Companies are Making Substantial Investments in the Sector

The "The Beverages Industry in Ghana 2023" report focuses on Ghana's beverage industry.

This report focuses on Ghana's beverage industry, which includes the manufacture of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, and the wholesale and retail beverages market.

It includes information on the state of the sector, traditional and branded beverages, trends, trade, economic and other influences, developments, and notable players. There are profiles of 21 companies, including Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana, Accra Breweries, Guinness Ghana Breweries, Kasapreko, Twellium, GIHOC Distilleries and Voltic.

Traditional drinks continue to be a large part of Ghanaian culture, but consumers are gradually migrating to branded products. Demand is being driven by the rising urban population and relatively large middle class. Alcoholic beverages revenues are expected to increase at 13% annually until 2026.

Wine, cider, and spirits revenues have grown strongly, and bottled and sachet water and carbonated drinks continue to grow. The depreciation of the local currency, high debt-to-GDP and high inflation will continue to present operational challenges to the industry.

Key Trends

Demand for beverages has increased over the years, the urban population and middle class are growing, and there is a migration of consumers from informal home brews to branded beverages.

Most international beverage companies are making substantial investments in the sector, which continues to innovate and develop products and services, including ecommerce channels. The government has implemented initiatives and policies which encourage investment in manufacturing. Ghana is a gateway and trading hub to West Africa.

Illicit Alcohol Trade

Up to 45% of the alcohol consumed per annum is illicit, above Africa's average 40%. Illicit homebrew constitutes a significant proportion of total illicit alcohol consumption, with the rest being counterfeit and unregistered brands, smuggled alcohol and various tax-related issues.

The high rates of illicit consumption pose a threat to beverages companies. Illicit consumption rates could be even higher taking into account that traditional illicit brewing is more prevalent in rural areas, where data is virtually unavailable.

Summary of Notable Indigenous and Foreign Players

  • Accra Brewery PLC
  • AFC Industries Ltd
  • Aquafresh Ltd
  • Blow Chem Industries Ltd
  • Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana Ltd
  • Distell Ghana Ltd
  • GIHOC Distilleries Company Ltd
  • GraceKennedy Ghana Ltd
  • Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC
  • Healthilife Beverages Ltd
  • IMEXCO Ghana Ltd
  • Jade E-Services Ghana Ltd
  • Kasapreko Company Ltd
  • Massmart Holdings Ltd
  • Nestle CWA Ltd
  • Nkulenu Industries Ltd
  • Royal Unibrew A/S
  • Shoprite Holdings Ltd
  • Special Ice Company Ltd
  • Twellium Industrial Company Ltd
  • Voltic (GH) Ltd

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. COUNTRY INFORMATION

3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
3.1. Industry Value Chain
3.2. Geographic Position
3.3. Size of the Industry

4. LOCAL
4.1. State of the Industry
4.2. Key Trends
4.3. Key Issues
4.4. Notable Players
4.5. Trade
4.6. Corporate Actions
4.7. Regulations
4.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development

5. AFRICA

6. INTERNATIONAL

7. INFLUENCING FACTORS
7.1. Unforeseen Events
7.2. Economic Environment
7.3. Labour
7.4. Environmental Issues
7.5. Technology, R&D, Innovation
7.6. Government Support
7.7. Input Costs
7.8. Social-Cultural Environment
7.9. Cyclicality
7.10. Healthy and Safety Considerations
7.11. Illegal and Informal Trading
7.12. Advertising and Marketing

8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
8.1. Competition
8.2. Barriers to Entry

9. SWOT ANALYSIS

10. OUTLOOK

11. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

12. REFERENCES
12.1. Publications
12.2. Websites

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/olvb6p

