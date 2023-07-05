Ghana Beverages Industry Report 2023: International Beverage Companies are Making Substantial Investments in the Sector

DUBLIN, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Beverages Industry in Ghana 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on Ghana's beverage industry, which includes the manufacture of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, and the wholesale and retail beverages market.

It includes information on the state of the sector, traditional and branded beverages, trends, trade, economic and other influences, developments, and notable players. There are profiles of 21 companies, including Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana, Accra Breweries, Guinness Ghana Breweries, Kasapreko, Twellium, GIHOC Distilleries and Voltic.



Traditional drinks continue to be a large part of Ghanaian culture, but consumers are gradually migrating to branded products. Demand is being driven by the rising urban population and relatively large middle class. Alcoholic beverages revenues are expected to increase at 13% annually until 2026.

Wine, cider, and spirits revenues have grown strongly, and bottled and sachet water and carbonated drinks continue to grow. The depreciation of the local currency, high debt-to-GDP and high inflation will continue to present operational challenges to the industry.



Key Trends



Demand for beverages has increased over the years, the urban population and middle class are growing, and there is a migration of consumers from informal home brews to branded beverages.

Most international beverage companies are making substantial investments in the sector, which continues to innovate and develop products and services, including ecommerce channels. The government has implemented initiatives and policies which encourage investment in manufacturing. Ghana is a gateway and trading hub to West Africa.



Illicit Alcohol Trade



Up to 45% of the alcohol consumed per annum is illicit, above Africa's average 40%. Illicit homebrew constitutes a significant proportion of total illicit alcohol consumption, with the rest being counterfeit and unregistered brands, smuggled alcohol and various tax-related issues.

The high rates of illicit consumption pose a threat to beverages companies. Illicit consumption rates could be even higher taking into account that traditional illicit brewing is more prevalent in rural areas, where data is virtually unavailable.

