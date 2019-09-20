Ghanaian President To Be Honored At FOCOS Gala In New York

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation of Orthopedics and Complex Spine (FOCOS), a nonprofit organization that provides access to comprehensive, affordable orthopedic care, will host its 2019 FOCOS NYC Fundraising Gala on Monday, September 23, 2019 at the renowned 583 Park Avenue event center in Manhattan.

This year's esteemed guest of honor will be the President of Ghana, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who will receive the organization's Humanitarian Award on behalf of the Republic of Ghana, for the government's longstanding support of FOCOS. H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be accompanied by several other ministers and government officials. Many dignitaries from the public and private sectors, including Rev. Jesse Jackson, are also expected to attend and support this effort.

Since its inception over 21 years ago, FOCOS has helped provide treatment for over 60,000 patients and helped fund more than 3,100 complex surgeries on patients from over 53 countries. Most of the beneficiaries suffer from severe spinal deformities and other musculoskeletal diseases that can often be life threatening.

"There are over 2,000 patients that we have identified, who need access to critical orthopedic care, and in some cases urgent surgeries, but do not have the resources to access such treatment," says Dr. Oheneba Boachie-Adjei, world renowned orthopedic surgeon and founder of FOCOS. "We need the support and generosity of donors now, more than ever, to help these people."

New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, provided his support, stating that "FOCOS' leadership, staff and volunteers remain tirelessly committed to improving the health and wellbeing of underserved patients and families, and to advancing our state's standing as a leader in health care service. I applaud the medical and non-medical professionals affiliated with FOCOS for donating their time, resources and talents to help others have the opportunity to stand tall."

A number of companies and individuals have already committed to be lead sponsors for the gala, including Martin and Michelle Cohen, Stryker, Andrew Cohn, Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), KPMG, BNY Mellon, Morgan Stanley, Broadridge Financial, Cape May Properties, Kent School, Lenke Family Foundation, The Rubin Family, Harms Family Foundation, Dr. Michael Faloon, Keith and Charlene Goggin, Rosemarie Pedro Mastrandrea, and the FOCOS Board of Directors.

Dedicated to their mission of "helping the world stand tall," proceeds from the event will be used to support the work of FOCOS and needy patients who have been suffering.

For more information about FOCOS and FOCOS Orthopedic Hospital, visit https://focoshospital.org

ABOUT FOCOS

The Foundation of Orthopedics and Complex Spine (FOCOS) is an organization launched in the United States in 1998. Our mission is to help provide comprehensive, affordable orthopedic care to those who would not otherwise have access to such treatment. The cases we support are among some of the most severe in the world—many that no other team of surgeons would dare touch. With the support of our dedicated staff, volunteers, generous donors and partners, we are transforming the lives of patients throughout Ghana, Africa and the world.

