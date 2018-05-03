Ghassan Aboud Awarded as the Leading Hospitality Investor by Hotel News ME

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai based entrepreneur Ghassan Aboud was awarded as the "Leading Hospitality Investor" during the Leaders in Hospitality Awards event organized by BNC Publishing on April 29, 2018 at the St Regis Hotel, Dubai. Ghassan Aboud is the promoter of the multi-business conglomerate, the Ghassan Aboud Group that was established 25 years back with the UAE as the headquarters.

Ghassan Aboud Receiving the 'Leading Hospitality Investor'

The annual event is hosted by the leading regional publication Hotel News Middle East to recognize and honour leading regional and international players in the hospitality sector. The winners were judged by a panel of renowned experts drawn from the hospitality industry.

The award recognized Ghassan Aboud's pioneering foray into the hospitality sector with project commitments to the tune of AU$ 800 million, through the creation of a portfolio of luxury hotels under the brand name – Crystalbrook Collection.

Upon receiving the recognition, Ghassan Aboud said, "I am honoured to be recognized at this prestigious event as an international investor. With the outstanding management team that we have, I am confident that Crystalbrook Collection will deliver exceptional customer enjoyment at some of the world's most desirable destinations."

Wissam Youhane, CEO-BNC Publishing said, "Once again I am humbled to be associated with this fantastic industry. It is a real honour to see so many talented people assembled in one place to share their achievements with us. At BNC Publishing we endeavor to shine a light on the prowess of those within this amazing sector and that is what the awards were all about – taking the opportunity to give something back to those who give so much to us."

In the hospitality sector, with an initial focus on Australia, Ghassan Aboud's investments are being deployed in acquisition, development and management of prime hospitality assets. The assets include 5-star hotels, luxury apartments, marina operations and high-end retail. In addition to the hospitality portfolio, the group has invested into a substantial pastoral business with a land area of 35,000 hectares.

The ultimate ambition of Crystalbrook Collection is to become a world-class brand associated with unique lifestyle destinations.

About Ghassan Aboud Group

Established in 1994, the Ghassan Aboud Group operates from its global headquarters in the with business operations in Australia, Belgium, Jordan and Turkey. The multi-billion group is well entrenched in automotive, hospitality, pastoral, real estate, retail, catering, media and art production businesses.

About Crystalbrook Collection

Crystalbrook Collection is a portfolio of distinctive luxury hotels where differences are applauded. Each hotel and resort carries an authentic expression of its location. Add playful designs, a stimulating environment and a passion for fun and you have a uniquely enriching experience.

