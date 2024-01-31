GHD Digital named as a global leader in digital transformation in $200 billion AEC industry

  • GHD Digital ranks in the top quartile for all aspects of digital transformation
  • GHD Digital leads the conversation in new and emerging technologies including AI, automation and cybersecurity.

HOUSTON, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GHD Digital, the digital transformation business of professional services firm GHD, is the leading provider of innovative, digital transformation services in the $200 billion (USD) global AEC (architecture, engineering and construction) sector, according to recent analysis conducted by independent analyst firm Environmental Financial Consulting Group (EFCG).

EFCG research showed that a small set of firms are leading in ‘New Ways of Working’ and ‘Working Smarter.’ GHD Digital leads the conversation in AI, Automation, and is one of the top commentators/thought leaders on cyber security. These findings further cement GHD Digital’s position as a digital leader within the AEC industry.
The newly released report by EFCG evaluated the top 50 companies within the global AEC industry, benchmarking their capabilities, market presence, investment and overall impact. EFCG collects data for benchmarking purposes from AEC companies annually. GHD Digital emerged as an influential leader in all aspects of digital transformation, showcasing its exceptional accomplishments and contributions toward transforming the industry through innovative digital solutions.

Kumar Parakala, President of GHD Digital, reflected on the findings, saying: "Amidst the rapid whirlwind of digital acceleration and digitalization, our clients find themselves engulfed in a sea of change impacting their business. It is our duty to guide them, unravel the complexities of these novel technologies, and support their major initiatives."

The research showed that a small set of firms are building capabilities and actively messaging to the market that they are leading in 'New Ways of Working' and 'Working Smarter.' GHD Digital leads the conversation in AI, Automation, and is one of the top commentators/thought leaders on cyber security (see chart).

Key findings of the research also showed:

  • GHD Digital's technology consulting capabilities lead the market, particularly in the areas of AI, smart cities/future communities, and digital delivery and web services
  • GHD is in the top quartile for revenues generated from technology
  • GHD Digital's investment in technology innovation is significantly ahead of the industry average.

Marcus Quigley, Partner, Technology and Innovation at EFCG, stated: "Our Q4 2023 assessment shows that GHD Digital positions GHD in the top quartile in the industry for revenues generated from technology as a percent of net revenue. Furthermore, GHD dedicates 70% of their technology innovation budget towards client facing software compared to the industry average of 27%, including products & platform, digital intelligence and digital experience solutions."

These findings further cement GHD Digital's position as a digital leader within the AEC industry. In another global survey of 777 executives conducted by leading research and advisory firm, Source Global Research, GHD was placed in the top four of professional services firms most relevant to their technology innovation needs.

Fiona Czerniawska, CEO of Source Global Research, said: "GHD Digital has emerged as a key player alongside some of the world's most prominent professional services firms. I commend them on their continued determination to educate and transform the AEC industry through their focus on technology and innovation, in particular their insights on new and emerging technologies impacting critical infrastructure."

Parakala added: "Five years ago, GHD Digital embarked on a mission to empower our clients in transforming their businesses through digital technologies and innovation. Since then, we have blossomed from a humble start-up into a thriving global team in 9 countries and 86 offices, working closely with more than 11,000 GHD professionals. I find immense pride in the fact that we are at the forefront of these crucial conversations, leading the way towards a brighter future."

GHD Digital has consistently positioned itself as an innovator and game-changer in the AEC sector, leveraging its expertise to develop and implement digital transformation strategies for clients worldwide. The company's success is rooted in its dedication to delivering tailored solutions that revolutionize processes, enhance collaboration, and drive business growth.

About GHD Digital

GHD Digital is GHD's digital transformation business, dedicated to helping clients unlock innovation, embrace the future and change communities for good. Our diverse and talented team of more than 600 people include data scientists, design thinkers, immersive digital consultants, project managers and innovators. With the combined global and local expertise of GHD's 11,000 engineering, advisory, architectural, environmental and construction experts, we help navigate and solve complex challenges with advanced technology.

About the research:
EFCG:
EFCG's Technology and Innovation practice conducted the benchmarking analysis in December 2023 which included 50 of the firms in the AEC industry. 

Source Global Research:
Source Global Research surveyed 777 senior executives from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and United States. The research was undertaken in 2022, and the findings published late 2022.

Contact:

Natalie Cousens
Global Marketing and Communication Leader, GHD Digital
[email protected]
+1 416 884 2351

Sarah Howell
Media and Communications Manager, North America, GHD
[email protected]
+1 224 234 6389

SOURCE GHD Digital

