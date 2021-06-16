GHGSat Launches Industry-Leading Emission Data Management Portal SPECTRA

MONTREAL, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GHGSat, the global leader in high-resolution greenhouse gas monitoring from space, today launches SPECTRA, the company's emission data management portal. Designed to monitor, analyze and communicate emissions intelligence, SPECTRA seamlessly integrates GHGSat's unique high-resolution data with customer information, for full, actionable insights into emission risk.

The need for timely and accurate measurement, monitoring, and reporting of greenhouse gas emissions is growing as new legislation to reduce emissions comes into force across Europe and the United States, in particular for methane. Knowing emissions volumes alone is not sufficient to guide operators: they need to identify point sources quickly and understand patterns and trends in emissions, particularly potential failure risks.

A comprehensive approach to emissions intelligence, SPECTRA is the customer gateway for GHGSat's range of data products and services. The company is the only emissions data provider to deliver high-resolution satellite imagery from their fast-growing constellation of satellites. Users can access GHGSat's satellite and aircraft campaign data as well as a growing list of third-party datasets. This includes low-resolution data from the European Space Agency's TROPOMI and NASA's AIRS (Atmospheric Infrared Sounder) and VIIRS (Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite) instruments.

With SPECTRA, customers can optimize their methane emission management activities and accelerate decision-making by adding further layers of metrics and emission indicators to asset-specific information including hotspots and flare activity, which can all be visualized over time. Powered by proprietary machine learning algorithms, these data layers provide a comprehensive analysis of emissions for operators to focus on short- and long-term emission-reduction targets.

SPECTRA is an ESRI-based portal - a global standard for geospatial data products. Offering complete integration, users can download and share data from SPECTRA across their business, link and deliver actionable intelligence, or upload data directly into their GIS client solution. With an intuitive interface devised to support decision-making, SPECTRA makes it easy for operators to navigate the data related to their sites or zones of activity to evaluate emission risk.

Announcing the new portal, Stephane Germain, CEO, GHGSat said: "Offering an integrated and centralized approach to emissions with SPECTRA eliminates the challenge of multi-source data management. SPECTRA is designed to integrate publicly available data with our own world-leading proprietary high-resolution emissions data and extract actionable intelligence to address emissions and streamline maintenance operations, supporting a broad range of industries from energy to waste management and mining."

GHGSat is a leader in high-resolution greenhouse gas monitoring from space, providing actionable emission data to businesses, governments, and regulators worldwide. With proprietary remote-sensing capabilities and patented technology, GHGSat can monitor individual facilities, offering greater data accuracy, and facilitating timely strategic decision-making insights. www.ghgsat.com

