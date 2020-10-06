GHGSat Signs with ABB to Deliver Payloads for Growing Constellation

New deal for 3 payloads announced

Follows successful launch of GHGSat's second satellite, "Iris" on September 2 nd 2020 and $30m Series B financing

MONTREAL, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - GHGSat has signed an agreement with the leading global technology company, ABB to deliver the payloads for GHGSat's next 3 methane detecting satellites – a significant milestone in the firm's plan to have a constellation of 10 spacecraft in orbit by the end of 2022.

GHGSat is unique in operating satellites able to detect greenhouse gases (GHG) in high-resolution, a technology the company has demonstrated in space since 2016. While government GHG sensors in orbit provide regional scale measurements and global trends, GHGSat's satellites are specifically designed to detect and quantify methane emissions from individual facilities. GHGSat's sensor technology enables unprecedented leak monitoring capability as detection of sources 100 times smaller is possible with a resolution that is 100 times higher.

Accurate, cost-effective monitoring is vital as methane has a global warming potential c.84 times greater than that of carbon dioxide over 20 years. GHGSat's space-based data and analytics enable regulators and operators in sectors such as oil and gas, waste management, mining, energy, and agriculture to properly assess and track methane emissions, and take prompt action to address leaks.

This capability will be further enhanced as GHGSat's fleet expands in the coming years. "Iris" (GHGSat-C1), the company's second satellite, launched successfully on 2nd September 2020, joining technology demonstrator "Claire", in orbit since 2016. ABB delivered the payload for "Hugo" (GHGSat-C2), GHGSat's third satellite, which is scheduled to launch by the end of the year.

Announcing the new agreement, Stephane Germain, CEO, GHGSat said: "With GHGSat-C2, ABB has proven that they have the technical expertise and manufacturing capacity to support GHGSat's growth. We are looking forward to this next phase of our partnership with ABB to rapidly expand our constellation."

Marc Corriveau, General Manager ABB Measurement & Analytics Canada, commented: "We are currently seeing extensive innovation brought about by private initiatives in the space industry. At ABB we have built up a unique heritage in this sector over the decades helping scientists better understand the composition and evolution of our atmosphere. Our expertise in space optics and sensor development for industrial applications means that we are exceptionally well positioned to play a key role in GHGSat-C2. We are looking forward to collaborating on this exciting new project."

GHGSat uses its own satellites and aircraft sensors to measure greenhouse gas emissions directly from industrial sites; providing actionable insights to businesses, governments, and regulators. With proprietary remote-sensing and patented technology, GHGSat enables strategic decision making through monitoring and analytics services, with better accuracy, more frequently and at a fraction of the cost of other technologies. www.ghgsat.com

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB's success is driven by about 110,000 talented employees in over 100 countries. www.abb.com

