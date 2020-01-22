GHGSat to Provide Free Visualisation of Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Montreal-based GHGSat announced a new service for visualising greenhouse gas emissions. The interactive, online resource will be freely available and will be formally launched during COP26 in November 2020.

GHGSat plans to initially provide visualisation for methane on a grid averaging 2 km x 2 km anywhere over land. Users will be able to zoom into the grid to explore geographic patterns and hotspots of methane, an important greenhouse gas. The visualisation will be updated on a rolling basis with the latest data. GHGSat will continue to offer higher resolution methane emission measurements, up to 25 m x 25 m, under a paid subscription service.

The free visualisation will integrate data from GHGSat's own satellites, the Copernicus Sentinel satellites, as well as other current and future atmospheric monitoring missions. Having three years of experience in integrating rich data sources in GHGSat's commercial services, company President and CEO Stephane Germain says, "We decided to make this core capability openly available to accelerate the impact of our measurements." He adds that, "We plan to launch during COP26 to highlight the importance of combining the best of all satellite capabilities to help solve the real-world challenges of this decade."

In 2016, GHGSat launched the world's first satellite ("Claire") designed to measure greenhouse gas emissions from industrial facilities. Claire has since taken thousands of measurements, covering over a million square kilometers of the Earth's surface, identifying previously undetected methane leaks which operators were then able to address. Public samples of these measurements are available on GHGSat's website. Building on the success of this first satellite, GHGSat is launching two more satellites and an aircraft sensor in 2020. GHGSat uses its satellites and aircraft sensors to offer monitoring services for industrial facilities in sectors such as oil & gas, power generation, mining, waste management, and agriculture to measure, control and ultimately reduce emissions.

About GHGSat

GHGSat's vision is to become the global reference for remote sensing of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from industrial sites, using satellite technology.

GHGSat's novel technology enables GHG measurement with better accuracy at a fraction of the cost of comparable alternatives. Owners of industrial facilities can monitor their facilities, local or remote, anywhere in the world, with a common technology. Significantly improved emissions information will enable industries to better measure, control, and ultimately reduce emissions of GHGs.

For more information, please contact:

Adam Pinsky

Marketing Coordinator

GHGSat Inc.

Tel: +1-438-300-6040

Email: ajpinsky@ghgsat.com

info@ghgsat.com

www.ghgsat.com

Related Links

GHGSat info video

SOURCE GHGSat Inc.

Related Links

https://www.ghgsat.com/

