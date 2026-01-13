Ghirardelli Chocolate Company & McBride Sisters Collection Celebrate Valentine's Day with a unique Brand Partnership

NAPA, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McBride Sisters Collection, a celebrated women-led international wine brand, is partnering with Ghirardelli Chocolate Company for a Valentine's Day activation blending premium wine, premium baking ingredients, and moments of connection.

The seasonal program brings together two iconic California-born brands to inspire consumers to Pair Love Perfectly with the "Bubbly Baking Hour," a series of recipes featuring McBride Sisters Sparkling Brut Rosé and Ghirardelli's premium Melting Wafers.

In-Store Experience

Select national retailers will feature co-branded Valentine displays and a special savings offer* on McBride Sisters Sparkling Brut Rosé with the purchase of Ghirardelli Melting Wafers, supported by Valentine's-themed point-of-sale signage.

Digital Storytelling

Inspired by the fruity notes in McBride Sisters Collection Sparkling Brut Rosé, the two brands have collaborated to bring consumers showstopper dessert recipes that are easy to recreate and add a touch of romance to every Valentine's Day celebration. Both brands will be sharing these carefully curated recipes across social channels to inspire consumers to create moments of connection leading up to Valentine's Day.

A Purpose-Driven Partnership

"Ghirardelli Melting Wafers are high in quality, made for easy use, and even easier to enjoy. We are excited to inspire consumers to create more moments of love and connection with the perfect Valentine's Day dessert and wine pairings." said Bobby Oliver, VP of Marketing at Ghirardelli.

"Ghirardelli has been part of our family's celebrations for as long as I can remember. This partnership is more than a collaboration - it's a continuation of a tradition that shaped my childhood. Bringing our two brands together is a meaningful nod to where we come from and what we value: quality, joy, and shared moments."— Robin McBride, Co-Founder, McBride Sisters Wine Company.

Program Duration

The activation runs through February 2026, reflecting both brands' commitment to seasonal retail innovation and premium storytelling.

About Ghirardelli Chocolate Company

Ghirardelli is passionate about quality bean to bar chocolate and all the ways its fans enjoy it. Founded in San Francisco in 1852, the company takes pride in producing premium chocolate and baking products with the highest quality ingredients. As the longest continually operating chocolatier in America, Ghirardelli has delighted consumers with new chocolate experiences for nearly two centuries. Ghirardelli is proud of our chocolate manufacturing process, from cocoa bean sourcing and production to finished product. Every Ghirardelli chocolate creation is an occasion to experience something surprising and delicious. Ghirardelli makes life A Bite Better ™! For more information, visit https://www.ghirardelli.com/about-ghirardelli.

About McBride Sisters Collection

McBride Sisters Collection crafts award-winning coastal wines from California's Central Coast and the islands of New Zealand. Founded by sisters Robin McBride and Andréa McBride John, the company is driven to connect people through wine and culture shaped by excellence, quality, and responsible practices. Known for their signature style of wines, the McBride Sisters are among the most awarded vintners in the world, as recognized by Wine Spectator*. For more information, visit www.mcbridesisters.com or follow @mcbridesisterscollection on Instagram.

© 2026 McBride Sisters Wine Company, Napa, CA

*#27 on Wine Spectator's Top 100 Wines of 2022 list.

*Offer Valid in states where available.

