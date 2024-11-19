Ghirardelli Chocolate Company Announces Grand Opening of First Santa Monica Chocolate & Ice Cream Shop

First 100 guests who attend the Grand Opening on November 20 will receive a FREE Ghirardelli World Famous Hot Fudge Sundae

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Ghirardelli Chocolate Company announced it will open its first Ghirardelli Chocolate & Ice Cream Shop in Santa Monica, CA on Wednesday, November 20. The new shop is located at 1541 Ocean Ave, Suite 105, adjacent to the famed Santa Monica Pier. An official Grand Opening will take place at 1:00 pm PST. The public is welcome to attend and witness the ceremonial ribbon cutting led by Santa Monica Mayor Phil Brock and Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce CEO Judy Kruger. The first 100 people to enter the shop will receive a FREE Ghirardelli World Famous Hot Fudge Sundae.

"At Ghirardelli, we are proud to be from California. As such, each shop we open in our home state is extra special," said Lacey Zane, Vice President, Restaurant & Retail and Ecommerce, at Ghirardelli Chocolate Company. "When considering the location for our newest shop, it only made sense to marry two Golden State staples – the beautiful Santa Monica waterfront and delicious Ghirardelli Hot Fudge Sundaes. We are always dedicated to Making Life a Bite Better and we're happy that Santa Monica now gets a taste."

At the 3,900 square foot Santa Monica shop guests can expect an immersive experience tailormade for chocolate lovers, including:

Over 13 different sundae varieties on the menu, such as Ghirardelli's World-Famous Hot Fudge Sundae, made with handmade Milk Chocolate Hot Fudge, two scoops of vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chopped and toasted almonds, a maraschino cherry, and a Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate Caramel SQUARE– now available in a new mini size!

A Pick & Mix space, where guests can customize a take-home selection of 20 flavors of Ghirardelli's delectable chocolate SQUARES - including classics like Milk Chocolate Caramel and Dark Chocolate Raspberry SQUARES, or rotating seasonal favorites like beloved Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark SQUARES

Additional fountain and bakery favorites like milkshakes, hot chocolate, coffee, brownies, cookies, and chocolate covered strawberries

Indoor and outdoor seating options to enjoy the year-round beachfront sunshine

The shop also pays homage to the brand's foundational San Francisco history through a replica of the classic Ghirardelli marquee sign

"As a world-renowned tourist destination and retail center, Santa Monica has long been a fixture of the Los Angeles area's bustling tourism industry," said Judy Kruger, Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce CEO. "We're thrilled to be welcoming such an iconic California business to our community. Ghirardelli is making life in our waterfront city even sweeter!"

Since 1852, Ghirardelli has been a cherished California brand. The new Santa Monica shop marks the chocolatier's thirteenth California brick and mortar location—with other Southern California locations in Hollywood, San Diego and Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim—and eighteenth location nationwide. This summer, Ghirardelli opened a shop in the Empire State Building, the brand's first in New York City. The Original Chocolate & Ice Cream shop opened in 1966 and is located at San Francisco's Ghirardelli Square.

To help plan your next Chocolate & Ice Cream Shop visit go to www.ghirardelli.com/stores/santa-monica. To stay up to date on the latest Ghirardelli news you can follow @Ghirardelli on social media and to order chocolate straight to your door, visit www.ghirardelli.com!

About The Ghirardelli Chocolate Company

Ghirardelli is passionate about quality bean to bar chocolate and all the ways its fans enjoy it. Founded in San Francisco in 1852, the company takes pride in producing premium chocolate products with the highest quality ingredients. Ghirardelli is one of the few large-scale U.S. chocolate companies that controls the entire manufacturing process, from cocoa bean sourcing and production to finished product. This approach, combined with Ghirardelli's proprietary bean blend and unique methods of roasting and processing, ensures customers are rewarded with the highest quality and richest products. Ghirardelli makes life a bite better! For more information, visit https://www.ghirardelli.com/about-ghirardelli .

