Ghirardelli Chocolate Company™ Signals the Return of Peppermint Bark Season with Two New Products

Ghirardelli Chocolate Company

07 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

The Historic Confectioner Is Sweetening the Holidays with a New Peppermint Bark Squares Gift and Baking Mix Ins 

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ghirardelli Chocolate Company™ today announced that official Peppermint Bark season is back with the return of its festive lineup of offerings, including two new products – a Peppermint Bark Squares Gift and Peppermint Bark Baking Mix Ins – available now at Ghirardelli.com, Ghirardelli stores, and select retailers nationwide. 

"At Ghirardelli, we're passionate about spreading holiday joy and know that the return of Peppermint Bark season is something our fans look forward to each year," said Bobby Oliver, Ghirardelli's VP of Marketing. "We like to say it's not the holiday season without Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark, and with more offerings than ever before, everyone can enjoy our classic festive treats for all sorts of different holiday occasions."

Since 2004, Ghirardelli has been spreading holiday cheer with shareable, delicious Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark Squares, a treat that has become synonymous with the season. The company has become the U.S. Peppermint Bark market leader in terms of sales. Today, Peppermint Bark is available in a variety of formats for every occasion. From a bag of individually wrapped squares that can be gifted or shared, to bars that make the perfect stocking stuffers, Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark is a quintessential seasonal delight.

Ghirardelli's lineup of Peppermint Bark offerings includes:

  • Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark Squares: Rich chocolate layers with festive peppermint in individually wrapped Squares; the perfect Holiday treat.
  • NEW! Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark Squares Gift: Ghirardelli's #1 Christmas item in a gift box wrapped in iconic red and white stripes perfect for gifting. 
  • NEW! Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark Baking Mix Ins: Indulgent and easy to enjoy – perfect for baking Peppermint Bark cookies. 

The festivities don't stop there. On National Peppermint Bark Day, December 1, and the day after, New York City locals and visitors alike are invited to experience Ghirardelli's first-ever human-size snow globe at Hudson Yards. The life-size installation allows guests to step inside the snow globe, making for the ultimate Instagrammable holiday photo-op. Ghirardelli will also hand out complimentary Peppermint Bark Squares and Peppermint Hot Cocoa to visitors both days. The following week, from December 7 to 10, the snow globe and Ghirardelli team will move across town and host passersby at Pershing Square Café near Grand Central Station.

On the other coast, at the iconic Ghirardelli Square in San Francsico, holiday decorations are up to enjoy from now through New Year's Day, a merry backdrop for visiting the newly renovated Original Ghirardelli Chocolate & Ice Cream Shop. On National Peppermint Bark Day, December 1, Ghirardelli Square will host a family and pet friendly event that will feature the iconic Ghirardelli marquee sign dressed up in Peppermint Bark colors and visitors can enjoy complimentary Peppermint Bark Squares.   

In addition to the in-person Peppermint Bark Day activations and holiday retail offerings, Ghirardelli enthusiasts can also visit Ghirardelli Chocolate Shops nationwide to enjoy classic and holiday treats including the seasonal favorite Peppermint Bark Hot Fudge Sundae and Peppermint Hot Cocoa, available now for a limited time.

Visit Ghirardelli.com to purchase your Peppermint Bark today. Follow @Ghirardelli across social channels and use #PBKseason to join the Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark conversation.

About The Ghirardelli Chocolate Company
Ghirardelli is passionate about quality bean to bar chocolate and all the ways its fans enjoy it. Founded in San Francisco in 1852 and now part of the Lindt & Sprüngli Group, the global leader in premium chocolate, Ghirardelli takes pride in producing consistently excellent chocolate products with high quality ingredients. Ghirardelli is one of the few large-scale U.S. chocolate companies that controls the entire manufacturing process, from cocoa bean sourcing and production to finished product. This approach, combined with Ghirardelli's proprietary bean blend and unique methods of roasting and processing, ensures customers are rewarded with an exceptional chocolate experience. Ghirardelli Makes Life a Bite Better! For more information, visit https://www.ghirardelli.com/about-ghirardelli.

SOURCE Ghirardelli Chocolate Company

