Ghirardelli Chocolate Unites Hundreds of Strangers To Sing in Celebration of National Peppermint Bark Day

To celebrate, Ghirardelli delivered an oversize, wrapped gift box outside the Shops at the Oculus to let passersby know that once holiday cheer reached an ultimate peak, something special would occur. One by one, a guitarist, a violinist, carolers and a brass band began singing "Deck the Halls," inviting hundreds of strangers to join in the singing to raise the holiday spirit, and thus, the holiday meter. Once the holiday meter reached its peak, the mystery box opened to reveal more than 30,000 squares of free Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark.

"Everyone at Ghirardelli felt that we could all stand to be reminded of the power the season has to unite us and that you can never have too much holiday spirit," said Bobby Oliver, VP of Marketing at Ghirardelli. "The holidays can always use more Peppermint Bark, and since this year marks the 20th anniversary of our beloved confection, we saw an opportunity to bring the joy of our chocolate to life in an unexpected and meaningful way."

For merrymakers not able to experience the mystery box in person, Ghirardelli is rewarding fans who help spread holiday cheer by sharing the video of the big reveal on Instagram using #PeppermintBarkSeason. December 4–10, people who share the post will receive a 10% discount code to use on Ghirardelli.com and will automatically be entered into a randomized raffle for a chance to win a custom Peppermint Bark–inspired box of goodies.

In addition to the classic Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark SQUARES and Dark Chocolate Peppermint Bark SQUARES, Ghirardelli is also pleased to offer a variety of seasonal goodies including the new Peppermint Bark Brownie Mix, Peppermint Bark Snowmen, Peppermint Bark Baking Mix-Ins, and Peppermint Hot Cocoa available now for a limited time at Ghiardelli.com, Ghirardelli stores, and retailers nationwide. To make your holidays #ABiteBetter, follow @Ghirardelli on Instagram , Facebook and TikTok .

