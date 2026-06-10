Ghirardelli® Scores Big This Summer with New Limited-Time Waffle GOOOOAL Sundae

The soccer-inspired dessert debuts June 11 at select Ghirardelli Chocolate & Ice Cream Shop locations in host cities nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the excitement surrounding the world's biggest soccer tournament making its way to the USA, Ghirardelli Chocolate Company is introducing a playful new twist on one of its most iconic desserts with the debut of the limited-time Waffle GOOOOAL Sundae. Available June 11, the sundae will be offered at select Ghirardelli Chocolate & Ice Cream Shop locations in host cities, including San Francisco, Santa Monica, Hollywood, and New York City.

Ghirardelli

Inspired by the energy of the tournament, the Waffle GOOOOAL Sundae reimagines Ghirardelli's World Famous Waffle Bowl Hot Fudge Sundae with a soccer-inspired finish. The sweet treat features scoops of vanilla ice cream, Ghirardelli's signature handmade hot fudge served in a dipped chocolate waffle bowl, topped with whipped cream, diced almonds, a cherry, and a fun addition of a chocolatey soccer ball! Guests who purchase the Waffle GOOOOAL Sundae will also receive a complimentary soccer-themed gift with purchase, available while supplies last at participating locations.

"The tournament brings an incredible sense of celebration to cities around the world, and we wanted to create a sweet treat that felt memorable for our guests," said Lacey Zane, Vice President of Restaurant and Retail at Ghirardelli Chocolate Company. "The Waffle GOOOOAL Sundae is a playful take on one of our most iconic menu items and a fun way for guests to join in the excitement this summer."

The launch reflects Ghirardelli's continued focus on innovative dessert experiences that tap into timely cultural moments and seasonal discovery.

For additional information and store locations, visit ghirardelli.com and follow @Ghirardelli on social media.

About The Ghirardelli Chocolate Company

Ghirardelli is passionate about quality bean-to-bar chocolate and all the ways its fans enjoy it. Founded in San Francisco in 1852, the company takes pride in producing premium chocolate products with the highest-quality ingredients. Ghirardelli is one of the few large-scale U.S. chocolate companies that controls the entire manufacturing process, from cocoa bean sourcing and production to finished product. This approach, combined with Ghirardelli's proprietary bean blend and unique methods of roasting and processing, ensures customers are rewarded with the highest-quality and richest products. Ghirardelli makes life A Bite Better™! For more information, visit ghirardelli.com.

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SOURCE Ghirardelli