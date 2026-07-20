Ghirardelli Turns Up the Fun for National Hot Fudge Sundae Day

Mini World Famous Hot Fudge Sundaes Available for Just $7.25 at Ghirardelli Locations Nationwide on Saturday, July 25

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer just got sweeter. Ghirardelli Chocolate Company is celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae Day with a one-day treat guests won't want to miss: its Mini World Famous Hot Fudge Sundae, for just $7.25. The offer runs Saturday, July 25, at participating Ghirardelli Ice Cream & Chocolate Shop locations nationwide.

Ghirardelli National Hot Fudge Sundae Day on July 25th

"National Hot Fudge Sundae Day is the perfect time to gather with family and friends over a sweet treat," said Lacey Zane, Vice President of Restaurant & Retail at Ghirardelli Chocolate Company. "Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply making the most of summer, our World Famous Hot Fudge Sundae brings people together with the premium chocolate and handmade hot fudge guests know and love."

For one day only, Ghirardelli is putting the spotlight on one of summer's most iconic desserts, layered with the bold, unmistakable richness that only Ghirardelli chocolate delivers. Each Mini World Famous Hot Fudge Sundae features smooth vanilla ice cream layered in Ghirardelli's signature handcrafted hot fudge, whipped cream, diced almonds, a cherry and a Milk Chocolate Caramel SQUARE®.

Sundae lovers can find the offer at participating Ghirardelli Ice Cream & Chocolate Shop locations.

From a quick summer pit stop to the start of a new, annual tradition, there's no wrong way to celebrate National Hot Fudge Sundae Day. Grab a spoon and dig in at your nearest Ghirardelli Ice Cream & Chocolate Shop.

To find a participating shop near you, visit ghirardelli.com/our-stores. Follow @Ghirardelli on social media to stay up to date on this and other exciting seasonal offerings.

About The Ghirardelli Chocolate Company

Ghirardelli is passionate about quality bean-to-bar chocolate and all the ways its fans enjoy it. Founded in San Francisco in 1852, the company takes pride in producing premium chocolate products with the highest quality ingredients. Ghirardelli is one of the few large-scale U.S. chocolate companies that controls the entire manufacturing process, from cocoa bean sourcing and production to finished product. This approach, combined with Ghirardelli's proprietary bean blend and unique methods of roasting and processing, ensures customers are rewarded with the highest quality and richest products. Ghirardelli makes life A Bite Better™! For more information, visit ghirardelli.com.

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SOURCE Ghirardelli