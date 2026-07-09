Ghirardelli® Introduces New Premium Milk Chocolate Bars, Reimagining a Candy Aisle Classic

The iconic chocolate maker unveils a new range of milk chocolate bars with three varieties at launch

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Ghirardelli Chocolate Company announced the launch of its new Premium Milk Chocolate Bar line. Featuring three new milk chocolate varieties crafted to elevate the milk chocolate experience, the line offers a fresh take on familiar favorites.

Ghirardelli

Rooted in more than 170 years of chocolate craftsmanship, Ghirardelli has long set the standard for American chocolate. The Premium Milk Chocolate Bar line builds on that legacy, introducing a new range of milk chocolate bars with three varieties, each crafted to deliver a smoother texture, velvety creaminess and rich chocolate flavor.

"Premium Milk Chocolate Bars represent an exciting innovation for Ghirardelli," said Bobby Oliver, Vice President, Head of Marketing at Ghirardelli Chocolate Company. "Milk chocolate remains one of the most beloved chocolate categories, and we saw an opportunity to bring a new level of attention and care to it. The result is a bar that brings together the quality and chocolate expertise that have long defined the Ghirardelli brand."



Ghirardelli uses bean-to-bar cocoa and quality ingredients to craft this new line of its best-tasting milk chocolate bars. Designed to melt quickly and evenly, the chocolate allows layers of rich cocoa and balanced sweetness to unfold on the palate, creating a more velvety and satisfying milk chocolate experience

The launch introduces three varieties:

Premium Milk Chocolate: The pure expression of Ghirardelli's milk chocolate craftsmanship. Smooth, creamy and satisfying, with balanced sweetness and rich chocolate flavor in every bite.

The pure expression of Ghirardelli's milk chocolate craftsmanship. Smooth, creamy and satisfying, with balanced sweetness and rich chocolate flavor in every bite. Premium Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Almond: Creamy milk chocolate blended with roasted almonds and a touch of sea salt for a balanced sweet-and-salty combination with a satisfying crunch.

Creamy milk chocolate blended with roasted almonds and a touch of sea salt for a balanced sweet-and-salty combination with a satisfying crunch. Premium Milk Chocolate Caramel Crisp: A new take on a classic pairing, featuring crunchy caramel pieces and crisped rice that add texture and layered flavor to Ghirardelli's smooth milk chocolate.

The new line also debuts a refreshed visual identity for Ghirardelli milk chocolate bars, featuring vibrant color blocking and a fluid, swirling design inspired by the bars' smooth, creamy texture while remaining true to the brand's iconic shelf presence.

As consumers continue to seek out better everyday indulgences, Ghirardelli Premium Milk Chocolate Bars deliver a more satisfying way to enjoy classic milk chocolate flavors, backed by the brand's longstanding dedication to quality and flavor. Because every milk chocolate moment deserves to be A Bite Better™.

Ghirardelli Premium Milk Chocolate Bars are available at Walmart, Target, Kroger, CVS, Walgreens, and additional major national retailers, as well as online at Ghirardelli.com.

About The Ghirardelli Chocolate Company

Ghirardelli is passionate about quality bean-to-bar chocolate and all the ways its fans enjoy it. Founded in San Francisco in 1852, the company takes pride in producing premium chocolate products with the highest quality ingredients. Ghirardelli is one of the few large-scale U.S. chocolate companies that controls the entire manufacturing process, from cocoa bean sourcing and production to finished product. This approach, combined with Ghirardelli's proprietary bean blend and unique methods of roasting and processing, ensures customers are rewarded with the highest quality and richest products. Ghirardelli makes life A Bite Better™! For more information, visit https://www.ghirardelli.com/about-ghirardelli.

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SOURCE Ghirardelli