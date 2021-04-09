Ghislaine Maxwell's Family Launches Website as She Endures Over 280 days of Pre-Trial "Torture"

NEW YORK, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The family of Ghislaine Maxwell today announced the launch of RealGhislaine.com, a website developed and maintained by her brothers, sisters, family & friends, the people who have known the real Ghislaine all her life, not the fictionalized, one-dimensional character created by the media.

The website features on its Home Page a video message from Ghislaine's brother Ian, filmed in response to the court's recent rejection of her third bail application, detailing the "cruel and unusual" conditions of her detention and confirming her decision to appeal this latest ruling.

Visitors will find biographical information, interviews and articles, as well as answers to frequently asked questions, legal resources, and links to important bail reform initiatives. The site also details the punishing regime Ghislaine is being subjected to during her extraordinary pre-trial detention

"Because of the continuing misinformation, misrepresentation and mischief in much of the media, Ghislaine's family started this website, an important resource for the public," said David Oscar Markus, an attorney for the family and Ms. Maxwell. "Ghislaine is innocent and her treatment by the press and the prison is unconscionable."

Ghislaine is currently a pre-trial detainee at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York facing allegations by anonymous accusers that date back 25 years. She has been held in this American prison in effective solitary confinement without bail for 280 days and counting, locked in a six-foot by nine-foot cell sometimes for 12 hours a day. She has a light shone in her face every 15 minutes during the night and endures multiple privations that are impacting her health and ability to properly prepare her defense and all this in the middle of the pandemic.

Like anyone else, she has the right to be presumed innocent, a constitutional right which is fundamental to the fairness of the American system of justice.

Ghislaine is a wife, a stepmother, a friend to many and a sister to a family that loves her very much. They believe in her innocence and that she will be exonerated at trial.

Pending the opportunity for Ghislaine to be able to defend herself in a court of law, RealGhislaine.com will be updated frequently with exclusive content, news, commentary and useful resources to help visitors form a more balanced view about the real Ghislaine Maxwell. Members of the news media and anyone else interested in following her status are encouraged to register for email updates.

