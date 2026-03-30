GHIT Fund and Thailand Science Research and Innovation to Strengthen Partnership Through Co-Funding Initiative

TOKYO, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Health Innovative Technology (GHIT) Fund and Thailand Science Research and Innovation (TSRI) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to strengthen their partnership through co-funding opportunities for research and development (R&D) targeting malaria, tuberculosis, neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), and other infectious diseases with pandemic potential.

The GHIT Fund has invested in the research and development of drugs, vaccines, and diagnostics to manage and address infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, malaria, and NTDs, which are highly prevalent in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). Since its inception in 2013, the GHIT Fund has invested in more than 140 projects, with a cumulative investment amount of 40 billion yen, playing a leading role in advancing R&D and product development in the field of global health. TSRI is a government agency under Thailand's Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation that promotes research and innovation by establishing the National Plan and Policy for Science, Research and Innovation (SRI) in Thailand, and allocating the SRI budget (Thailand RISE Fund) to government agencies, universities, research institutions, and other organizations in line with national strategies.

Key Areas of Collaboration Under the Partnership

Promotion of product development for drugs, vaccines, and diagnostics targeting malaria, tuberculosis, NTDs, and other infectious diseases with pandemic potential through co-funding opportunities for R&D projects conducted by Thai institutions or implemented in Thailand. Enhancement of research and innovation ecosystems in both Thailand and Japan, fostering further progress in infectious disease research and development. Facilitation of knowledge sharing and capacity building through joint workshops and collaborative networks focusing on NTDs and related infectious diseases.

Through this strengthened partnership, additional funding opportunities will be made available to Thai universities, research institutes, and companies, as well as to global research partners conducting project activities in Thailand. This partnership builds on Thailand's world-leading expertise in parasitic and infectious disease research, including malaria and NTDs. It represents more than a financial collaboration; by combining the expertise of both nations, it aims to significantly accelerate research and development and make meaningful contributions to solving global health challenges.

Moving forward, the GHIT Fund will continue to serve as a catalyst to connect the bridge among pharmaceutical companies, universities, and research institutions in Japan and abroad, further promoting partnerships that advance product development for malaria, tuberculosis, NTDs, and other infectious diseases.

About Co-Investment (Co-Funding) at the GHIT Fund

https://www.ghitfund.org/investment/coinvestment/en

About Thailand Science Research and Innovation (TSRI)

TSRI is a government agency under Thailand's Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation. TSRI aims to promote, support, and advance the national research and innovation system in science, technologies, social sciences, humanities, and interdisciplinary fields. These will help create a body of knowledge; develop public policies; and promote the applications of research and innovation for utilization in the economy and society for balanced and sustainable developments.

https://www.tsri.or.th

About the Global Health Innovative Technology (GHIT) Fund

The GHIT Fund is a Japan-based international public-private partnership (PPP) fund that was formed between the Government of Japan, multiple pharmaceutical companies, the Gates Foundation, Wellcome, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The GHIT Fund invests in and manages an R&D portfolio of development partnerships aimed at addressing neglected diseases, such as malaria, tuberculosis, and neglected tropical diseases, which afflict the world's vulnerable and underserved populations. In collaboration with global partners, the GHIT Fund mobilizes Japanese industry, academia, and research institutes to create new drugs, vaccines, and diagnostics for malaria, tuberculosis, and neglected tropical diseases.

https://www.ghitfund.org/

For more information, contact:

Nancy Moss at +1-908-606-8940 or [email protected]

Eriko Mugitani at +81-36441-2032 or [email protected]

SOURCE GHIT Fund