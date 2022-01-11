GHIT Fund Announces Appointment of Dr. Osamu Kunii as New CEO

"We are delighted that Dr. Kunii, who has been at the forefront of global health for many years, will join the GHIT while finalizing our strategic plan for GHIT 3.0 (FY2023-2027)," said Dr. Hiroki Nakatani, Chairman and Representative Director of the GHIT. "With his insights, experience, expertise, and network in global health, we believe Dr. Kunii will be a great force for advancing product development and improving access for neglected populations as well as driving GHIT's further success in close collaboration with the GHIT's Council, Board of Directors, Selection Committee, Management Team, and domestic and international partners."

About Dr. Osamu Kunii

Dr. Osamu Kunii, MD, MPH, PhD, is currently serving as a Management Executive Committee member of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (the Global Fund), as Head of the Strategy, Investment and Impact Division. He is responsible for leading one of the largest divisions of the Global Fund, consisting of five departments (Health Finance; Strategy Information; Technical Advice and Partnerships; Access to Funding; and Community, Rights and Gender). He started his career as an internal medicine physician in Japan and made a shift to work for both governmental and non-governmental organizations, as he finds his passion in global health and feels it is his life's work to contribute to this field. With his strong international experience working for multiple international organizations such as UNICEF and the Global Fund, coupled with his extensive interactions with other global organizations, he is interested in leveraging what he has learned and experienced to give back to Japan and Japanese organizations and lead innovation in global health.

About the GHIT Fund

The GHIT Fund is a Japan-based international public-private partnership fund (PPP) between the Government of Japan, multiple pharmaceutical companies, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Wellcome, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The GHIT Fund invests and manages an R&D portfolio of development partnerships aimed at neglected diseases, such as malaria, tuberculosis and neglected tropical diseases that afflict the world's vulnerable and underserved populations. The GHIT Fund mobilizes the Japanese industry, academia, and research institutes to create new drugs, vaccines, and diagnostics for malaria, tuberculosis, and neglected tropical diseases, in collaboration with global partners.

