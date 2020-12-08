GHIT Fund Announces New Investments: A Total of 230 Million Yen in Drugs for Malaria and Chagas Disease

Summary

Malaria, a mosquito-borne disease caused by Plasmodium parasites, still infects over 228 million people per year. There were an estimated 405,000 malaria deaths worldwide in 2018 (1). Novel classes of antimalarial medicines targeting different parasite stages are urgently needed to provide both effective alternatives when resistance to current therapies will inevitably progress and the tools needed to meet the malaria eradication agenda (2). The project team is now working on prolyl tRNA Synthetase (PRS) Inhibitors with the aim of identifying a potential new antimalarial drug. This PRS chemical series was directly repurposed from the Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Takeda) portfolio. At the beginning of the collaboration between Takeda and Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV), screenings were performed at MMV testing centers in the USA (Prof. Elizabeth Winzeler – University of California, San Diego) and in Australia (Prof. Vicky Avery – Griffith Institute for Drug Discovery, Griffith University) against the liver (3), blood asexual (4) and sexual (5) stages of the malaria parasite. Data gathered showed that the Takeda PRS chemical series has activity against both the asexual blood and liver stages of the Plasmodium lifecycle. The main objective of the project is to transform PRS Inhibitors into Lead series with proven in vivo efficacy in relevant animal disease models so as to identify at least one compound as an early lead molecule that meets the GHIT/MMV criteria for progression to Lead Optimization stage for prophylaxis. This project will follow the current hit-to lead activity that will end in October 2020. In this new phase the project team will perform medicinal chemistry activity to optimise the PRS chemical series in terms of DMPK and physicochemical properties to meet GHIT/MMV early lead criteria. The most promising compounds will be evaluated in rodent PK experiments and in a relevant model of malaria to demonstrate in vivo efficacy/protection. After further optimization of their properties, the goal is to select a couple of lead molecules which will be the basis of a new proposal to GHIT for a Lead Optimization program.