GHIT Fund Announces New Investments: A Total of 630 Million Yen in Drugs for Malaria, Tuberculosis, Chagas Disease and Leishmaniasis, Vaccines for Malaria and Chagas Disease, and Diagnostics for Malaria

Summary

Human infection by the parasite Trypanosoma cruzi causes Chagas disease which is the leading infectious cause of heart failure in Latin America. Approximately 20-30% of those chronically infected develops cardiac fibrosis and associated cardiomyopathy. Chagas disease is increasingly found outside of Latin America mainly due to trans-migration of chronically infected individuals and affects at least 300,000 people in the United States and 8-11 million worldwide. There are increasing numbers of people infected by T. cruzi in the lower 20 of the United States due to exposure to infected insect vectors. Identification and treatment of infected people are challenging and only two rather antiquated drugs (nifurtimox and benznidazole) are available to treat the infection but are ineffective to completely clear the parasites from the host and have significant side effects which hamper their use. Thus there is an urgent need to develop a safe vaccine for prevention of T. cruzi infection and to develop more therapeutic strategies for treatment. Our laboratory is currently characterizing the biochemical and biological properties of T. cruzi cyclophilin 19 (Cyp19), a peptidyl-prolyl-isomerase that catalyzes the cis-trans isomerization of various cellular proteins acting as a chaperone. We created a double allelic knock-out parasite (DKO) line devoid of Cyp19 expression, which has shown T. cruzi Cyp19 as an indispensable protein for parasite infectivity and virulence supporting the hypothesis that this protein represents a potential critical target for small molecule inhibitors to treat the infection. Although unable to cause disease in animals, repeated immunization with live DKO parasites stimulates anti-parasitic immunity which is completely protective to mice in a model of acute Chagas disease, demonstrating proof-of-concept that this is a promising live attenuated vaccine strain. The long-term goal of this proposal is to generate a safe and highly efficacious live attenuated vaccine for Chagas disease for use in humans and in animals. The specific objectives are: 1) engineering a Cyp19 DKO (CC-DKO) vaccine strain using CRISPR/Cas9 and confirming its potential to provide protection in mice; 2) understanding of the T- and B-cell response responsible for protective immunity generated by this vaccine strain; 3) demonstrating that the CC-DKO vaccine is efficacious at preventing acute and chronic Chagas disease in mice and cross-protects from multiple strains and understand the duration of immunity; 4) understanding if the vaccine is safe in immunosuppressed hosts; and 5) understand if the CC-DKO is transmissible through the insect vector. The overall design of the project is divided into the following specific aims: Aim 1: Engineer and test a Cyp19 DKO line using CRISPR/Cas9 technology and perform characterization, stability, safety, and toxicity of this version of the vaccine. Aim 2: Test CC-DKO-strain vaccinated animals for the determinants of protective immunity, to understand what profile of T- and B-cell immunity is provoked by vaccination and to optimize the vaccine strategy. Aim 3: Determine if DKO vaccination leads to protection of chronic Chagas disease in the mouse model of infection, test the duration of immune-protection and the ability of the vaccine to cross-protect from diverse strains of T. cruzi. Aim 4: Test the ability of the DKO strain to grow, survive in triatomine insects and be transmitted between animals and insects.