GHIT Fund Welcomes EIKEN CHEMICAL as New Sponsor

TOKYO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Health Innovative Technology Fund (GHIT Fund) is pleased to announce today to welcome EIKEN CHEMICAL CO., LTD. (hereinafter "EIKEN," headquartered in Tokyo), a pioneer in clinical diagnostics that will join GHIT as a new sponsor.

Dr. Osamu Kunii, CEO of the GHIT Fund, said, "We are excited to be partnering with EIKEN and for its support not only in terms of product development but also in terms of funding aligned with GHIT 3.0, our third five-year plan. We expect that EIKEN's expertise and experience in diagnostics will further drive product development." 

Mr. Tsugunori Notomi, president & CEO of EIKEN, said, "We have been actively involved in product development to contribute to the diagnosis of infectious diseases in developing countries. We have decided to join the GHIT Fund as a sponsor particularly because we empathize with the GHIT Fund's mission, 'leveraging Japanese innovation to fight against infectious diseases through partnerships.' We expect that our support for this initiative will further accelerate efforts to eliminate infectious diseases in developing countries."

About EIKEN CHEMICAL CO., LTD.
EIKEN CHEMICAL CO., LTD., founded in 1939, is a general manufacturer of clinical diagnostics. Under the corporate philosophy of "protect the health of the public through health care services," we are committed to research and development of products and technologies to meet advanced medical needs in various fields such as Immunological and serological test, Molecular test (LAMP), and Microbiological test, and provides reliable and excellent products and services to contribute to the development of medical care and the extension of healthy life expectancy of people all over the world.
For more information, please visit www.eiken.co.jp/en/

The GHIT Fund is a Japan-based international public-private partnership (PPP) fund that was formed between the Government of Japan, multiple pharmaceutical companies, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Wellcome, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The GHIT Fund invests in and manages an R&D portfolio of development partnerships aimed at addressing neglected diseases, such as malaria, tuberculosis, and neglected tropical diseases, which afflict the world's vulnerable and underserved populations. In collaboration with global partners, the GHIT Fund mobilizes Japanese industry, academia, and research institutes to create new drugs, vaccines, and diagnostics for malaria, tuberculosis, and neglected tropical diseases.
https://www.ghitfund.org/en

For more information, contact:
Katy Lenard at +1-301-280-5719 or [email protected]
Mina Ohata at +81-36441-2032 or mina.ohata@ghitfund.org 

