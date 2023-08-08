GHIT Fund Welcomes Fujirebio as New Funding Partner

TOKYO, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Health Innovative Technology (GHIT) Fund is pleased to announce today to welcome an R&D-driven company Fujirebio Holdings Inc. (hereinafter "Fujirebio HD" and headquartered in Tokyo) to join GHIT as a new associate partner.

"We are excited to be working with Fujirebio HD to solve global health challenges and to help fight infectious diseases around the world. We expect that Fujirebio HD's expertise, especially in in vitro diagnostics solutions, will drive innovation in product development for tuberculosis, malaria and neglected tropical diseases (NTDs). We are also confident that we will be able to support the expansion of Fujirebio HD's partnerships both domestically and globally," said Dr. Osamu Kunii, CEO of the GHIT Fund.

Mr. Goki Ishikawa, president and CEO, Fujirebio HD, said, "We have decided to join GHIT since we empathize with the concept of its mission of 'leveraging Japanese innovation to fight against infectious diseases through partnerships.' Our participation in GHIT enables us to utilize our R&D efforts in the fight against infectious diseases around the world, which leads us to a further contribution to global health."

About Fujirebio

Fujirebio, a member of H.U. Group Holdings Inc., is a global leader in the field of high-quality in vitro diagnostics (IVD) testing. It has more than 50 years' accumulated experience in the conception, development, production, and worldwide commercialization of robust IVD products.

Fujirebio was the first company to develop and market CSF biomarkers under the Innogenetics brand over 25 years ago. Fujirebio remains the only company with such a comprehensive line-up of manual and fully automated AD assays and consistently partners with organizations and clinical experts across the world to develop new pathways for earlier, easier and more complete neurodegenerative diagnostic tools. More information can be found at www.fujirebio.com/neuro.

The GHIT Fund is a Japan-based international public-private partnership fund (PPP) that was formed between the Government of Japan, multiple pharmaceutical companies, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Wellcome, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The GHIT Fund invests in and manages an R&D portfolio of development partnerships aimed at addressing neglected diseases, such as malaria, tuberculosis, and neglected tropical diseases, which afflict the world's vulnerable and underserved populations. In collaboration with global partners, the GHIT Fund mobilizes Japanese industry, academia, and research institutes to create new drugs, vaccines, and diagnostics for malaria, tuberculosis, and neglected tropical diseases.

https://www.ghitfund.org/en

For more information, contact:

Katy Lenard at +1-301-280-5719 or [email protected]

Eriko Mugitani at +81-36441-2032 or [email protected]

SOURCE Global Health Innovative Technology (GHIT) Fund