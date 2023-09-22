GHIT Fund Welcomes Remedy & Company Corporation as New Funding Partner

TOKYO, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Health Innovative Technology (GHIT) Fund is pleased to announce today to welcome Remedy & Company Corporation (hereinafter "Remedy & Company" and headquartered in Tokyo), which engages in the health-tech platform development business, including medical and clinical development consulting business, to join GHIT as a new associate partner.

"We are delighted to be working with Remedy & Company, a company that empathizes with the GHIT Fund's vision and mission and is committed to the use of technology to solve global health challenges. We anticipate that Remedy & Company will leverage their experience and expertise in clinical trials around the world, particularly in developing countries, to help accelerate GHIT's product development." said Dr. Osamu Kunii, CEO of the GHIT Fund.

Mr. Masakuni Ukita, founder and CEO, Remedy & Company Corporation, said, "As a Japanese multinational corporation, we have developed expertise in global clinical development. By combining this with our healthcare DX solutions, we believe we can contribute to GHIT Fund's vision for global health. Therefore, we have decided to participate as a funding partner. We hold great passion and expectations for GHIT Fund's leadership and, in the spirit of 'All Japan,' we will stand together with GHIT Fund to combat infectious diseases worldwide."

About Remedy & Company:

Remedy & Company Corporation (formerly known as intellim Holdings Corporation) was established in 2018.Its predecessor, intellim Corporation, which was founded in 2005 with main aim of developing CRO business. Subsequently, intellim Holdings Corporation (now known as Remedy & Company Corporation) was established in 2018 as the core driving intellim Corporation and other group companies in Japan and abroad to create innovative solutions in drug development within Japan and abroad. In April 2022, the company changed its name to Remedy & Company Corporation and made a new start with the goal of becoming a global health tech platform that transcends the boundaries of a CRO.Remedy & Company Corporation oversees group companies including intellim Corporation, iRIS Corporation, Quantum Healthcare Corporation and Remedy XR Corporation, and its business objective is to achieve further growth for the world, healthcare, and customers, while utilizing the latest technology and innovation. Head office moved to the TOKYO TORCH Tokiwabashi Tower in January 2023. Remedy group currently has offices in 8 countries. (as of September 21st, 2023) For more information, please visit our website：https://www.remedy-company.com/en/

The GHIT Fund is a Japan-based international public-private partnership (PPP) fund that was formed between the Government of Japan, multiple pharmaceutical companies, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Wellcome, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The GHIT Fund invests in and manages an R&D portfolio of development partnerships aimed at addressing neglected diseases, such as malaria, tuberculosis, and neglected tropical diseases, which afflict the world's vulnerable and underserved populations. In collaboration with global partners, the GHIT Fund mobilizes Japanese industry, academia, and research institutes to create new drugs, vaccines, and diagnostics for malaria, tuberculosis, and neglected tropical diseases.

