G.H.Mumm Champagne Teams Up With Olympian Miles-Chamley Watson

"We're proud to partner with Miles Chamley-Watson, who is a groundbreaking force in fencing and fashion. Miles exudes the values of our brand, driving progress in his field with style," said Tina Reejsinghani, G.H.Mumm U.S. Director. "He will be a key ambassador and partner of the brand. His bold and daring attitude is a natural fit to the G.H.Mumm style and heritage."

Chamley-Watson does not strike as the typical fencer and is making waves within the sport, known for his trademark moves like, "The Chamley-Watson," – whipping his foil around the back of his head to score a point on the opponent. Already in his career, he has modernized fencing and redefined people's expectations around the sport.

"I live my life by the motto 'create a legacy not a moment,' which is exactly what G.H.Mumm is doing in the Champagne space. I'm honored to be part of a team that's all about changing the game and doing things differently," said Chamley-Watson. "Nothing great ever comes from abiding to the status quo, and I'm excited to continue my legacy through this partnership with G.H.Mumm."

As the Olympian paves the way and changes the face of fencing, in parallel, G.H.Mumm reinvents what it means to be an international Champagne house with a rich heritage, modernizing the category to the new age. The brand prides itself on their legendary liquid and iconic heritage among Champagnes yet insists on pushing boundaries and driving innovation. From the groundbreaking redesign of the Grand Cordon bottle, with a label-less bottle and sleek iconic Cordon Rouge indent, to its modernization of Champagne glassware and consumption, G.H.Mumm is consistently driving progress in its category.

Today, G.H.Mumm and Miles invite consumers to challenge convention and feel empowered to break with tradition, starting with the introduction of G.H. Mumm's newest disruptive innovation 'The Cloupe™'. The Cloupe™ is an innovative hybrid between a flute and coupe glass, drawing from the Maison's rich, disruptive history. Emblazoned with the iconic, indented red sash, this innovative glassware aims to modernize and enhance the Champagne drinking experience with the legendary liquid of G.H.Mumm.

ABOUT G.H.MUMM CHAMPAGNE:

G.H. Mumm is part of Martell Mumm Perrier-Jouët, the prestigious cognac and champagne business of Pernod Ricard, the world's n°2 in wines and spirits. With its distinguished heritage dating back to 1827, G.H. Mumm is the leading international champagne House in France and third worldwide*. Mumm Grand Cordon pays tribute to the iconic red sash – indented in the glass as part of a whole series of innovations. In November 2018, the legendary liquid of G.H.Mumm Grand Cordon Brut received a 90 pt. rating by Wine Spectator. The revolutionary bottle is the perfect embodiment of the spirit of the House associated with audacious challenges and groundbreaking endeavors. * IWSR 2016

