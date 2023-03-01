GHOST® and Cinnabon® Collab on New GHOST® Vegan and Whey Flavor Protein Powder

As the First Official Cinnabon® Protein Powder Flavor, It Tastes Like a Fresh Cinnabon Cinnamon Roll

CHICAGO, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweets lovers rejoice! You can now get the flavor of a fan-favorite treat in your protein powder. GHOST ®, a lifestyle brand of sports nutrition products, energy drinks, dietary supplements, and apparel, and Cinnabon ®, known around the world for its ooey-gooey cinnamon rolls, have baked up a collaboration for the record books. Starting today, GHOST® WHEY and GHOST® VEGAN will be available in a "CINNABON®" flavor, which delivers on the quintessential taste everyone loves from their favorite bakery.

The smell of freshly baked cinnamon rolls is intoxicating, and any well-trained nose can sniff out the closest Cinnabon®, whether they're in the airport or their hometown mall. Now, shoppers can enjoy that beloved cinnamon roll taste in a globally compliant GHOST® WHEY or GHOST® VEGAN protein powder. GHOST® WHEY has 25 grams of protein per serving and combines a premium 100% whey protein blend with natural digestive enzymes. GHOST® VEGAN, the first authentically licensed vegan protein flavor, has 20 grams of protein per serving and is made with a premium, fully disclosed vegan protein blend of pea protein concentrate, organic pumpkin protein, and watermelon seed protein. To authentically incorporate the nostalgic taste of a Cinnabon® cinnamon roll, the protein powder features Cinnabon's signature Makara® cinnamon. In addition to using the powder in your shake, you can also use it to add a protein boost to any baked good of your choice, like pancakes, muffins, and waffles.

"Every recipe has a secret ingredient that pulls everything together, and this collaboration is centered on authenticity," said Dan Lourenco, Co-Founder and CEO of GHOST®. "GHOST® is proud to team up with Cinnabon® to create a product that emulates the classic taste of a sweet, cinnamon-spiced cinnamon roll. We are continuing to make sports nutrition approachable by creating protein powders that taste exactly like iconic products we know and love."

"We are always looking for unique and relevant ways to bring our guests the signature flavors of our World Famous Cinnamon Rolls," said Dave Mikita, President of International and Retail Channels at Focus Brands. "Cinnabon cinnamon rolls are irresistibly good, and this new protein powder helps feed our fans' cravings in an exciting new format."

The new flavor collaboration is available globally* online at ghostlifestyle.com and will be available in GNC stores nationwide on March 23. GHOST® WHEY x CINNABON® has an SRP of $44.99, and GHOST® VEGAN x CINNABON® has an SRP of $49.99. To learn more about GHOST®, visit ghostlifestyle.com . For additional information on Cinnabon®, visit cinnabon.com .

*Products will be carried in US, AUS, UK markets on ghostlifestyle.com

About GHOST®

GHOST® is a lifestyle brand of sports nutrition products, energy drinks, dietary supplements, and apparel. GHOST® is disrupting the sports nutrition industry by creating a lifestyle movement that includes transparent innovative products, global distribution, immersive content, key influencer partnerships, and authentic collaborations with many of the world's leading flavor brands, including OREO®, Chips Ahoy!®, Sour Patch Kids®, Sonic® Drive-In, Warheads®, Swedish Fish® and Welch's®. GHOST® products can be found at GNC, ghostlifestyle.com, and select global retailers in over 40 countries. For more information, visit ghostlifestyle.com or connect with the brand on Instagram , Twitter , TikTok , or Twitch .

About Cinnabon®

Founded in Seattle in 1985 and now based in Atlanta, Cinnabon is the market leader among cinnamon roll bakeries. The company serves fresh, aromatic, oven-hot cinnamon rolls, as well as a variety of other baked goods and specialty beverages. As of December 25, 2022, Cinnabon had 1,846 franchised locations worldwide, primarily in high traffic venues such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, travel plazas, entertainment centers and military establishments. Cinnabon is also a multi-channel licensor, focused on driving multi-channel growth across consumer relevant occasions whether on the go, in grocery stores, universities, at home or in the office. For more details and to stay connected to all things Cinnabon, follow on Twitter or Instagram @Cinnabon, like it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Cinnabon , or visit www.Cinnabon.com .

