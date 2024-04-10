Hitting macros doesn't have to be hard; introducing GHOST® PROTEIN CEREAL in "PEANUT BUTTER" and "MARSHMALLOW"

CHICAGO, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Something cereal-ously delicious is hitting bowls near you! GHOST®, a lifestyle brand of sports nutrition products, energy drinks, dietary supplements, and apparel, is entering the food category with an epically flavored high-protein cereal line that was built in partnership with the cereal gurus over at General Mills. GHOST® PROTEIN CEREAL "PEANUT BUTTER" and GHOST® PROTEIN CEREAL "MARSHMALLOW" is the breakfast of Legends.

GHOST® ELEVATES THE BREAKFAST GAME WITH CRAVE-WORTHY HIGH-PROTEIN CEREAL

Saturday mornings (and weekday afternoons) just got a whole lot better with these crunchy protein-packed cereal puffs that fill your bowl with nostalgia without breaking macro goals. Not only does GHOST® PROTEIN CEREAL "MARSHMALLOW" include the iconic Lucky CharmsTM marshmallows, but it also has 17 grams of protein per serving. GHOST® PROTEIN CEREAL "PEANUT BUTTER" is a peanut butter lover's dream come true with 18 grams of protein and only 6 grams of sugar per serving. Both cereals are also a good source of calcium and will help keep nutrition goals on track from morning to night. Whether people want an entire bowl for breakfast or a handful as they rush out the door, GHOST® PROTEIN CEREAL will fuel the body for the gym, field, office, and beyond. (For advanced users, upgrade your bowl to a LEGEND BOWL by adding a scoop of GHOST® PROTEIN to your milk of choice.)

"Functional foods are an obvious and long-awaited extension of our brand, and there couldn't be anything more authentically GHOST® than launching our own better-for-you protein cereal," said Dan Lourenco, Co-Founder and CEO of GHOST®." Cereal has been a part of the GHOST® DNA since inception. From our very first YouTube videos to the GHOST® "CEREAL MILK" protein flavors we launched, this moment has been a long time coming. Who you go to battle with is everything, and it's a privilege to work with one of the legends in the cereal game, General Mills, on this exciting product."

"It's no secret that consumers are looking for more protein choices these days and the GHOST team has a reputation for disrupting the performance nutrition space with flavors that go beyond the basic chocolate or vanilla," said Nicole Ayers, Cereal Business Unit Director, General Mills. "As we look to meet consumer needs in a variety of ways across our portfolio, we're excited to combine our category-leading expertise with the strength of GHOST'S brand to bring their passionate consumers an offering in the cereal aisle."

Limited quantities of GHOST® PROTEIN CEREAL are available exclusively online at GHOSTLifestyle.com on April 10 and will begin to arrive at mass retailers and grocers nationwide later this month [SRP: $9.99]. To learn more about GHOST® PROTEIN CEREAL, visit www.ghostlifestyle.com.

About GHOST®

GHOST® is a lifestyle brand of sports nutrition products, energy drinks, dietary supplements, and apparel. GHOST® is disrupting the sports nutrition industry by creating a lifestyle movement that includes transparent innovative products, global distribution, immersive content, key influencer partnerships, and authentic collaborations with many of the world's leading flavor brands, including OREO®, Chips Ahoy!®, Sour Patch Kids®, Sonic® Drive-In, Warheads®, Swedish Fish® and Welch's®. GHOST® also entered the food space in 2024 with its launch of high-protein cereals. GHOST® products can be found at GNC, ghostlifestyle.com, and select global retailers in over 40 countries. For more information, visit ghostlifestyle.com or connect with the brand on Instagram, X, TikTok, or Twitch.

