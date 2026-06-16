GHOST® Energy Named Official Energy Drink Partner Of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Resort-Wide Rollout Marks A Major Milestone In GHOST®'S Expansion Across Premier Hospitality Destinations

LAS VEGAS, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GHOST®, the lifestyle sports nutrition brand known for its authentic collaborations and fully transparent formulas, today announced it has been named the official energy drink partner of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The partnership brings GHOST® Energy throughout the resort, which includes The Venetian and The Palazzo, the largest resort in North America.

GHOST® Energy named the official energy drink partner of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

As part of the agreement, GHOST® Energy will be available property-wide across the resort, opening the door for a series of high-impact activations throughout the year designed to engage guests and bring GHOST®'s distinctive brand experience to life.

GHOST® has collaborated with The Venetian Resort for nearly two years, with the brand already present in select locations. This new agreement formalizes and scales the partnership, establishing full-property distribution and creating a platform for future activations and guest experiences.

"This is a major moment for GHOST® as we continue to expand within world-class hospitality," said Dan Lourenço, co-founder and CEO of GHOST®. "Las Vegas is home for us, so building on our relationship with The Venetian Resort and The Palazzo, collectively one of the most iconic and largest resorts on the Strip, makes this especially meaningful. We've built a strong foundation together over the past couple of years, and going fully property-wide across both hotels is a huge step for GHOST®."

"Our guests expect experiences that feel current, elevated, and unexpected," said Marcy Miles, Chief Marketing Officer for The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. "GHOST® Energy aligns seamlessly with that vision, and bringing the brand across the resort creates new opportunities to engage guests in dynamic ways throughout their stay."

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas is widely recognized for its luxury accommodations, dining, nightlife, and entertainment, attracting millions of visitors annually. The addition of GHOST® Energy across the property reinforces both brands' focus on innovation, experience, and cultural relevance.

This partnership represents a key milestone in GHOST®'s broader strategy to expand distribution across premium venues, with Las Vegas serving as a critical market for continued growth.

About GHOST®

GHOST® is a lifestyle brand of sports nutrition products, energy drinks, dietary supplements, and apparel. GHOST® is disrupting the sports nutrition industry by creating a lifestyle movement that includes transparent, innovative products, global distribution, immersive content, key influencer partnerships, and authentic collaborations with many of the world's leading flavor brands, including OREO® and Chips Ahoy!®, Cinnabon®, Sour Patch Kids®, Sonic® Drive-In, Warheads®, Swedish Fish® and Welch's®. GHOST® also entered the food space in 2024 with its launch of high-protein cereals. GHOST® products are available at GNC, ghostlifestyle.com, and select global retailers in over 40 countries. For more information, visit ghostlifestyle.com or connect with the brand on Instagram, X, TikTok, or Twitch.

About The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas features all-suite accommodations across The Venetian and The Palazzo. The iconic resort's experience is marked by a commitment to sophisticated play and light-hearted luxury, with world-class restaurants from celebrated chefs including Cote by Simon Kim, Bazaar Meat by José Andrés, and Southern California favorite Gjelina; the rejuvenating Canyon Ranch spa + fitness; a five-acre pool and garden deck inspired by the Italian Riviera including TAO Beach Dayclub, a Balinese-inspired tropical oasis; two landmark casinos and a poker room; Voltaire, a destination nightlife venue that blurs the lines between and intimate club and is home to the Queen of burlesque, Dita Von Teese; concert and non-stop entertainment including master illusionist Shin Lim; TAO Nightclub, and unparalleled retail experiences at Grand Canal Shoppes.

A premier events and conference center, the resort is home to more than 2.25 million square feet of meeting, exposition, and convention space. The Venetian Resort's brand-new loyalty program, Venetian Rewards, offers resort-wide earning and redemption for gaming play, including slots and tables, as well as experiential spend, such as dining, entertainment, hotel reservations, and more.

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas is the only place fans can get the full experience of Sphere at The Venetian with concert and hotel packages including preferred seating. Sphere is a next-generation venue that will redefine the future of live entertainment.

The Venetian® and other trademarks are used under license. The names and brands mentioned above are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jillian Kwasizur

949.375.3820

[email protected]

www.startrco.com

SOURCE GHOST®