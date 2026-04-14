GHOST® Channels Classic Lemon-Lime Nostalgia with New 7up® Energy Drink Launch

The Limited-Time Release Brings the Unmistakable 7up® Flavor into the Energy Category Through Ghost®'s Partnership with Keurig Dr Pepper

CHICAGO, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GHOST® , the lifestyle sports nutrition brand known for its authentic collaborations and fully transparent formulas, is introducing its latest flavor: GHOST® Energy x 7UP® Lemon Lime. Created in partnership with Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), the limited-time release marks GHOST®'s first licensed flavor with KDP and delivers the iconic lemon-lime taste of 7UP® in a refreshing, energy and focus-fueling format.

GHOST® taps into classic lemon-lime nostalgia with its new 7UP® Energy drink launch

"This one is special for us. Since announcing the GHOST® partnership with Keurig Dr Pepper, our fans have been eager to see how it would come to life through one of the iconic brands in their portfolio," said Dan Lourenço, Co-Founder and CEO of GHOST®. "7UP® is iconic. It's refreshing, nostalgic, and has even inspired GHOST® in the past. We're excited to bring this flavor to life in a way that stays true to both brands, and we believe it's going to be one of the standout flavors of the summer in the energy drink space."

The new flavor is a completely original formula, developed in collaboration with 7UP® to deliver a true-to-brand lemon-lime experience that stands on its own within the GHOST® Energy lineup. Built from the ground up, the release reflects GHOST®'s commitment to bringing recognizable, iconic flavors to life in a way that feels both authentic and distinctly its own.

The launch underscores GHOST®'s continued commitment to partnering directly with leading brands to create culturally relevant, true-to-taste products. By working hand-in-hand with Keurig Dr Pepper, GHOST® ensures the flavor experience delivers on the classic 7UP® profile consumers know and love.

"This collaboration thoughtfully extends an iconic brand into a new moment that feels modern, intuitive and authentic to both partners," said Justin Whitmore, President, Energy Brands at Keurig Dr Pepper. "This activation of our brands aligns with evolving consumer needs, especially in fast growing categories like energy."

In addition to the flavor, GHOST® Energy x 7UP® features a standout metallic can design inspired by classic soda packaging, reinforcing the nostalgic connection while delivering a modern, shelf-ready look.

The 7UP® Lemon Lime flavor joins GHOST®'s growing lineup of brand partnerships that blend nostalgia, flavor innovation, and performance. Fans can also look forward to more coming soon from GHOST®, with additional flavor news on the horizon within the Keurig Dr Pepper family of brands.

GHOST® Energy x 7UP® flavor is now available for a limited time at select retailers nationwide, including Target, Walmart, Circle K, CVS, and more. For more information, visit www.drinkghost.com and follow @ghostenergy .

About GHOST®

GHOST® is a lifestyle brand of sports nutrition products, energy drinks, dietary supplements, and apparel. GHOST® is disrupting the sports nutrition industry by creating a lifestyle movement that has included transparent, innovative products, global distribution, immersive content, key influencer partnerships, and authentic collaborations with many of the world's leading flavor brands, including OREO®, Chips Ahoy!®, Cinnabon®, Sour Patch Kids®, Sonic® Drive-In, Warheads®, Swedish Fish® and Welch's®. GHOST® also entered the food space in 2024 with its launch of high-protein cereals. GHOST® products can be found at GNC, ghostlifestyle.com , and select global retailers in over 40 countries. For more information, visit ghostlifestyle.com or connect with the brand on Instagram , X , TikTok , or Twitch .

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