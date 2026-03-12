GHOST® Turns Iconic Cereals into Protein Gains with New Cereal Milk® Launch

COCOA PUFFS™, LUCKY CHARMS™ and TRIX™ Join the Latest Evolution of GHOST® WHEY

CHICAGO, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GHOST® , the lifestyle sports nutrition brand known for its authentic collaborations and fully transparent formulas, is expanding its award-winning GHOST® WHEY lineup with three new Cereal Milk® flavor extensions inspired by some of the most iconic cereals of all time.

Introducing for the first time:

This launch represents the next evolution of GHOST®'s partnership with General Mills, building on the success of its cereal-inspired collaborations and expanding them into the brand's iconic WHEY platform.

"The very first GHOST® WHEY flavors we launched in 2016 were Cereal Milk®'s and I'm so excited to authentically expand on this important part of GHOST lore with General Mills," said Dan Lourenço, Co-Founder and CEO of GHOST®. "GHOST has always aimed to pair great efficacy with nostalgic flavors and I think protein flavors inspired by the leftover milk in your cereal bowl is a universally nostalgic way to accomplish that. The big kid in me is beaming with pride that we get to welcome legendary cereals like Cocoa Puffs into our family."

Each new flavor features GHOST®'s fully disclosed, premium formula, including:

25g whey protein per serving

130 calories

Gluten free

Added digestive enzymes

No amino spiking

In a true-to-brand detail, GHOST® WHEY x LUCKY CHARMS™ "CEREAL MILK®" includes real Lucky Charms™ Magical Marshmallows, delivering both performance and a distinctive sensory experience. The new extensions elevate the Cereal Milk® platform with instantly recognizable, culture-defining flavor profiles.

The new flavors are available now at ghostlifestyle.com and select retailers nationwide. For more information, visit www.ghostlifestyle.com and follow @ghostlifestyle .

About GHOST®

GHOST® is a lifestyle brand of sports nutrition products, energy drinks, dietary supplements, and apparel. GHOST® is disrupting the sports nutrition industry by creating a lifestyle movement that has included transparent, innovative products, global distribution, immersive content, key influencer partnerships, and authentic collaborations with many of the world's leading flavor brands, including OREO®, Chips Ahoy!®, Cinnabon®, Sour Patch Kids®, Sonic® Drive-In, Warheads®, Swedish Fish® and Welch's®. GHOST® also entered the food space in 2024 with its launch of high-protein cereals. GHOST® products can be found at GNC, ghostlifestyle.com , and select global retailers in over 40 countries. For more information, visit ghostlifestyle.com or connect with the brand on Instagram , X , TikTok , or Twitch .

MEDIA CONTACT

Jillian Kwasizur

949.375.3820

[email protected]

www.startrco.com

SOURCE GHOST®